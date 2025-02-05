THE WORLD OF ABRAHAM EXHIBIT

The Bible Seminary’s Joshua, Judges, and Jesus Museum debuts a new exhibit on February 1, 2025

(Katy, TX, January 23, 2025) As the three-year anniversary of Katy’s very own biblical era museum approaches, the Joshua, Judges, and Jesus Museum on the campus of The Bible Seminary (TBS) will be highlighting its newest exhibit, the World of Abraham. The World of Abraham, debuting February 1, 2025, encompasses artifacts of the Mesopotamian region and a span of several millennia.

This exhibit will highlight cuneiform tablets on loan from Claudia Woodard and the Horn Museum located on the campus of Andrews University in Berrien Springs, Michigan. They were found in Ur, Abraham’s hometown, which was a metropolis of Mesopotamia (modern-day Iraq). These clay tablets date to the early second millennium BC, an era known as Ur III or the Third Dynasty which dates from ca. 2070–1969 BC. The tablets are written in the Akkadian language in a cuneiform script. Cuneiform was a common means of record keeping and diplomatic correspondence in Mesopotamia and the southern Levant for much of the Bronze Age.

A variety of other artifacts found in the region and spanning 2500 years complete this newest edition to the museum. Lamps utilized during Abraham’s time are on loan from the collection of Brent Hoefling, a juglet dating to approximately 2000 BC which was used for the daily storage and use of liquids is on loan from the Horn Museum, and Mesopotamian incantation bowls dating to the 4th–5th century AD (two of roughly 4,000 that have been unearthed) are on loan from the University of Pikeville collection.

TBS opens the museum to visitors Monday through Friday from 10:00 am until 3:00 pm, while evening and weekend visits are by appointment only. Schedule your next visit at thebibleseminary.edu/3j or book a tour with one of our archaeological docents to get an illuminated look into the biblical time periods.

Visit thebibleseminary.edu to learn more about upcoming events and seminars. Register through the TBS website for and in-depth exploration into Egyptology with Egyptologist Paige Brevick. The Egyptology Seminar will be held Friday, February 14, 2024, in conjunction with the Houston Museum of Natural Science and will include the seminar, lunch, and a private tour of King Tut’s Tomb exhibit with an actual Egyptologist.

Photo Credit: Gary D. Urie