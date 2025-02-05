THE HOBBY CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS PRESENTS A SENSORY INCLUSIVE PERFORMANCE OF ARS LYRICA HOUSTON ORĺGENES: VOICE AND PERCUSSION THROUGH THE AGES

Sunday, February 9

WHO: The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts and Ars Lyrica Houston

WHAT: A sensory inclusive performance of Orígenes: Voice and Percussion Through the Ages

WHEN: Sunday, February 9 at 1pm

WHERE: The Hobby Center | Zilkha Hall | 800 Bagby Street | Houston, TX 77002

TICKETS: Start at $10. Available online at www.TheHobbyCenter.org and in person at the Hobby Center Box Office (800 Bagby, Houston, TX 77002).

Houston, TX – The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts in partnership with Ars Lyrica Houston presents a sensory inclusive performance of Orígenes: Voice and Percussion Through the Ages, an exploration of Spanish and Latin American musical traditions, on Sunday, February 9 at 1pm.

Relaxed and Sensory Inclusive Performances offer a welcoming environment for individuals with sensory differences, cognitive or developmental disabilities, and their families to enjoy and include adjustments like modified lighting in audience spaces, designated quiet and activity areas in the lobby, encouragement to move and enter/exit as needed, sensory supports (like fidgets and ear plugs/muffs), trained volunteers, and more. The Hobby Center is committed to deepening an understanding of our shared humanity and creating a safe, welcoming experience for all audiences.

Orígenes is a bilingual program curated by Mexican-born mezzo-soprano Cecilia Duarte and Spanish-born percussionist Jesús Pacheco. The program explores the development of voice and percussion instruments with a focus on Spanish and Latin American cultures. Featuring instruments like gongs, vibraphones, bells, and drums, along with powerful vocal performances, the program showcases the evolution of voice and percussion from the earliest forms of music expression to the present day. This sensory-inclusive experience also includes tools like noise-canceling headphones and a welcoming environment, ensuring that every participant feels comfortable and inspired.

In this performance audiences will learn how these instruments were used for communication, accompanying people through the everyday human experience: from festive celebrations to poignant moments of sorrow and drama. From the earliest forms of musical expression to contemporary soundscapes, Orígenes immerses audiences in a journey through time, revealing the diverse colors and textures of Spanish and Latin American musical heritage.

Ars Lyrica Houston specializes in music from the Baroque era, the “golden age” of the seventeenth and eighteenth centuries, as performed on period instruments with careful attention to historical style and context. Each season, this Grammy-nominated ensemble provides audiences with world-class performances of a wide range of dramatic, sacred, and chamber works. In addition to six mainstage concerts, Ars Lyrica reaches thousands of Houstonians annually with engaging, educational programs that demystify and share the beauty of classical music. Programs are presented in partnership with local schools and organizations, including the Rothko Chapel, Houston Airport System, Museum of Fine Arts Houston, and more.

About Ars Lyrica Houston

Founded in 1998 by harpsichordist and conductor Matthew Dirst, Ars Lyrica Houston presents a diverse array of music in its original context while creating connections to contemporary life. Imaginative programming features neglected gems alongside familiar masterworks, and extracts the dramatic potential, emotional resonance, and expressive power of music. Ars Lyrica appears regularly at international festivals and conferences because of its distinctive focus, and pioneering efforts in the field of authentic performance had won international acclaim.

The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts serves as a connector, convenor and incubator for all Houston audiences, artmakers and arts organizations. Opened in 2002, the campus houses two theaters including the 2,650-seat Sarofim Hall and the 500-seat Zilkha Hall. Delivering a best-in-class patron experience, the Hobby Center welcomes over 400,000 audience members annually to engage with high-quality arts programming including the Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center series. The Hobby Center is also home to a full season of musical theatre produced by Principal Resident Company Theatre Under the Stars, as well as a variety of diverse performances from both Houston-based and touring artists and companies. Education and accessibility initiatives are central to the Hobby Center’s impact in Houston through programs like the ExxonMobil Discovery Series that welcomes thousands of students to performances every season. Please visit TheHobbyCenter.org. Follow the Hobby Center on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.