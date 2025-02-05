TDLR Closes Fort Worth Massage Establishment For Suspected Human Trafficking

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation has issued a six-month emergency closure order effective January 21, 2025, for a massage establishment in Fort Worth for suspected human trafficking.

Xiadoian Piao, d/b/a Foot Spa d/b/a Tao Spa, located at 1233 Woodhaven Blvd., in Fort Worth was ordered to stop operating this massage business and is prohibited from operating a different massage establishment at this location for six months.

In mid-November, TDLR inspectors conducting a routine site inspection and found items that are indicators of commercial sexual services, as well as packages of emergency contraceptives and an ATM in the lobby. One of the employees was wearing provocative clothing, and there was evidence that people were living in the establishment, which is not allowed under state law. The establishment was also advertising on illicit websites. At the time of the inspection, the establishment was not licensed as required.

HB 3579, passed in the 88th Legislature Regular Session, went into effect Sept. 1, 2023. Under the law, TDLR’s executive director can issue an emergency order halting the operation of any massage establishment if law enforcement or TDLR believes human trafficking is occurring at the establishment.

This order is the 19th emergency order issued by TDLR since the law went into effect.

Anyone who suspects human trafficking is occurring can contact the National Hotline for Human Trafficking at 1-888-373-7888 or text HELP or INFO to BeFree (233733). If the situation is an emergency or you believe someone is in immediate danger, call 911 and alert the authorities.

You can also file a complaint on a TDLR-regulated business that you suspect may be participating in human trafficking.

