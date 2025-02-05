Cornyn Votes to Confirm Scott Turner for HUD Secretary

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) released the following statement after Scott Turner was confirmed as Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD):

“Scott Turner is an accomplished leader, dedicated public servant, and fourth-generation Texan who has consistently demonstrated a strong ability to harness housing and development to create more opportunities and brighter futures. I’m honored to support Scott to lead HUD, and look forward to working with him in this new capacity.”

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Judiciary, Intelligence, Foreign Relations, and Budget Committees.