The Katy’s Angels Hosted Their 2nd Inaugural Gala Benefiting Local Families With Hardships!

Katy Angels Founders Rod Batson & Jake Gottfried

One of Katy’s newest organizations has shown their commitment to serving the community at a high-level. Whether it’s supporting efforts for those with special needs, or providing kids in foster care with toys for the Holidays, Katy’s Angels are truly the epitome of their name. On Saturday, February 1st, the Katy Angels hosted their 2nd Inaugural Gala which was sold out. Katy Angels took advantage of this evening by giving back to the community, allowing attendees to hear testimonials from those impacted in the area, and so much more. With over 300+ people in attendance, this community initiative was nothing short of amazing opportunities for those in need.

The Katy Angels Founders with the 2024 Hero of the Year Daron Burt

Hosted by Rod Batson and Jake Gottfried, the co-founders of Katy Angels, the Gala included a cocktail hour before the evening of celebration began. From providing over $10,000 in grocery gift cards to families to paying off over $25,000 in school lunches for Katy ISD students that are a part of the school lunch programs, the evening has the local community all walking away with essentials being given back to them.

The Katy Angels Founders Presenting the Ride To Remember Organization with a donation

Various public officials were in attendance and were also honored throughout the evening. This included the Katy ISD Superintendent, the Police Chief of Fulshear, the Mayor of Fort Bend County, and Angels in the community who have gone above and beyond for others like the organization Ride To Remember, a non-profit committed to ending bullying. Throughout the evening, more than $50,000 were given out to individuals in the audience who have helped the Katy community in different ways. Ride to Remember also received a $2,000 donation from the Katy Angels to help continue their amazing work.

The Christ Clinic owners with their $2,000 donation from Katy Angels

Sponsors for Katy’s Angels 2nd Inaugural Gala included William David Homes, Rodney Jones Law Group, Stellar Bank, Howdy Homemade Ice Cream, Ride to Remember, Snap & Pop Events, Houston Strong Roofing Co., Roberts Markland LLP, Alafair Biosciences, LJC, and The Modern Halo.

Live music was curated by the Houston City Band during a cocktail hour before and after the Gala where individuals got to network and collaborate on new ways to help the community moving further into the 2025 year.

About Katy’s Angels

Katy Angels envisions that people in Katy, in need, have Hope. We’re here to be the light in lives, help and serve others, encourage, share our testimony and also remind people that God is here, and He is ready to wrap them in His Peace.