Teach For America Hosts Third Annual Texas Education Symposium, Fostering Collaboration and Innovation

Bringing Together Leaders to Advance Educational Equity and Student Success in Texas

Austin, Texas, Feb. 4, 2025 — Nearly 200 community leaders, organizational partners, students, and education advocates from across the state gathered in Austin for the third annual Texas Education Symposium hosted by Teach For America Texas to engage in meaningful dialogue and collaborative workshops to advance educational equity in Texas.

“The symposium provided attendees with the opportunity to explore the significant progress made in Texas education while identifying areas for improvement, ensuring that every student across the state is on a clear path toward economic mobility by 2030,” said Ana Gonzalez, Executive Director of Teach For America Rio Grande Valley.

Among the session leaders were Teach For America’s CEO, Elisa Villanueva Beard, and Mike Miles, superintendent of the Houston Independent School District.

Other notable speakers included:

Brad Buckley, chair of the House Public Education Committee

The Honorable Staci Childs, member, State Board of Education

Leaders from Strive Network, Texas 2036, Skew the Script, Leadership for Educational Equity, Houston Endowment, Teach Plus, Texas Education Agency, Good Reason Houston, San Antonio Early Matters and Avance

Participants had the opportunity to strengthen their professional networks, share innovative ideas, and engage in critical discussions around school funding, improving math in Texas, Early Childhood Education, teacher pipeline concerns, and more.

“The symposium underscored TFA’s commitment to fostering collaboration and driving impactful change within the educational landscape and the importance of collective effort across the state.,” said Robert Carreon, Vice President of Texas Public Affairs, Teach For America.

About Teach For America

Teach For America works in partnership with communities across the country to expand educational opportunities for children. Founded in 1990, Teach For America finds, develops, and supports a diverse network of leaders who expand opportunity for children from classrooms, schools, and every sector and field that shapes the broader systems in which schools operate. Today, Teach For America is a force of over 70,000 alumni, corps members, Ignite fellows, and staff working in pursuit of profound systemic change so that one day, every child has an equal opportunity to learn, lead, thrive, and co-create a future filled with possibility. Teach For America is a proud member of the AmeriCorps national service network. For more information, visit www.teachforamerica.org and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.