TDLR Closes Garland Massage Establishment For Suspected Human Trafficking

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation has issued a six-month emergency closure order effective January 21, 2025, for a massage establishment in Garland for suspected human trafficking.

Changxing JIang, d/b/a Healing Foot Spa, located at 565 W. Oates Rd., in Garland was ordered to stop operating this massage business and is prohibited from operating a massage establishment or any other massage establishment at this location for six months.

In mid-December, TDLR inspectors conducting a routine site inspection onsite and found items that are indicators of commercial sexual services, including undergarments, pregnancy tests and an ATM in the lobby. The establishment was advertising on illicit websites. There was evidence that people were living in the establishment, which is not allowed under state law, and an unlicensed employee was found hiding under a massage table after the customer left the room. TDLR had previous enforcement cases involving a business at the same address.

HB 3579, passed in the 88th Legislature Regular Session, went into effect Sept. 1, 2023. Under the law, TDLR’s executive director can issue an emergency order halting the operation of any massage establishment if law enforcement or TDLR believes human trafficking is occurring at the establishment.

This order is the 18th emergency order issued by TDLR since the law went into effect.

Anyone who suspects human trafficking is occurring can contact the National Hotline for Human Trafficking at 1-888-373-7888 or text HELP or INFO to BeFree (233733). If the situation is an emergency or you believe someone is in immediate danger, call 911 and alert the authorities.

You can also file a complaint on a TDLR-regulated business that you suspect may be participating in human trafficking.