Emmy-Nominated Science Wizard David Hagerman, Seen at NASA and on America’s Got Talent

to Perform Extreme Science 2.0 at

James Randolph Elementary School, 5303 Flewellen Oaks Lane, Fulshear, TX 77441

On February 6, 2025

FULSHEAR, TX – Renowned science wizard David Hagerman will be returning to bring his unique blend of science and magic at James Randolph Elementary School, 5303 Flewellen Oaks Lane, Fulshear, TX 77441 at 8:30 am and 1:30 pm on February 6, 2025.

Hagerman has spent over 25 years traveling across the country, using his show to inspire children to explore careers in science and technology. His performances blend science experiments with captivating illusions, making complex STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) concepts accessible and exciting for young audiences.

“Technically, I’m a modern-day wizard, but instead of using spells, I use science to create wonder,” says Hagerman. “My goal is to get kids excited about STEM by showing them that science and math are not just subjects—they can be magical.”

Hagerman’s show isn’t just about entertainment; it’s a powerful educational tool. His visually stunning demonstrations capture students’ attention and leave them wanting to learn more. By combining educational content with the thrill of magic, Hagerman shows kids that science and math can be as exciting as any magic trick.

“My show is designed to be one of the most entertaining live experiences students will ever have related to science and math,” says Hagerman. “By the time it’s over, they’ve learned a lot without even realizing it. I’m excited to share this experience with the students of the Katy ISD.

Studies have shown that interactive and engaging shows like Hagerman’s can significantly boost interest and performance in STEM subjects, with some reports indicating as much as a 33% improvement in student test scores following similar performances.

An Emmy-nominated performer, Hagerman has brought his science-based magic to NASA, appeared on America’s Got Talent, and performed at thousands of schools nationwide. For more information or to inquire about booking a show, please visit: www.schoolscienceassemblies.com