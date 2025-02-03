TDLR Closes Three San Antonio Massage Establishments For Suspected Human Trafficking

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation has issued a six-month emergency closure order effective January 21, 2025, that closes three massage establishments in San Antonio for suspected human trafficking.

Rudy E. Lopez and Huang Ping Lopez, d/b/a Pings Best Foot Massage, 1007 NW Loop 410; Pings Best Foot Massage, 9386 Huebner Rd, Suite 104; and Pings Best Foot Massage, 13114 Nacogdoches Rd., were ordered to stop operating these massage businesses and are prohibited from operating a different massage establishment at these locations for six months.

In June 2024, TDLR received a complaint alleging that sexual activity was occurring at one of the establishments. During a subsequent investigation, TDLR staff found that several illicit websites contained consumer reviews that discussed services received at the establishment. In November 2024, officers from the San Antonio Police Department conducted an undercover investigation at one location.

While onsite at one location with the police department, TDLR investigators found an unlicensed employee providing massage services, indicators that she was residing onsite, and indicators that commercial sexual services were performed onsite, which is not allowed under state law.

HB 3579, passed in the 88th Legislature Regular Session, went into effect Sept. 1, 2023. Under the law, TDLR’s executive director can issue an emergency order halting the operation of any massage establishment if law enforcement or TDLR believes human trafficking is occurring at the establishment.

This order is the 17th emergency order issued by TDLR since the law went into effect. This is the first emergency order closing multiple locations owned by the same person.

Anyone who suspects human trafficking is occurring can contact the National Hotline for Human Trafficking at 1-888-373-7888 or text HELP or INFO to BeFree (233733). If the situation is an emergency or you believe someone is in immediate danger, call 911 and alert the authorities.

You can also file a complaint on a TDLR-regulated business that you suspect may be participating in human trafficking.