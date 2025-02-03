Commissioner Lesley Briones Dedicates Alief’s New Linear Forest to Community Champion Barbara Quattro  

(Harris County, Texas – February 1, 2025) – On Jan. 29, Commissioner Lesley Briones officially renamed the Alief Linear Forest as the Barbara Quattro Forest, honoring her years of advocacy for greenspaces. Surrounded by family, friends, Alief ISD students, and other community members, Quattro watched as Precinct 4 installed the sign marking the name change.

Quattro has been a champion for environmental efforts in Alief for more than 40 years, playing a key role in projects such as the Alief Community Center, the Alief Forest Trail—recently renamed the Barbara Quattro Trail—and the NeighborWoods program, which has helped plant over 10,000 trees. She also helped establish the Alief Community Garden and has fostered collaboration among civic clubs, religious institutions, and government entities to advocate for the needs of her community.

With only 11% tree canopy—far below Houston’s 33% average—Alief experiences temperatures up to 10 degrees higher than well-shaded areas. Funded with $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars the Barbara Quattro Forest will combat urban heat, improve air quality, and beautify the neighborhood.

“Barbara Quattro’s dedication to Alief has been nothing short of transformational. For decades, she has been a driving force behind efforts to expand our tree canopy, enhance green spaces, and improve the quality of life for residents,” said Commissioner Briones.

Nearly 2,000 native trees will be planted along Alief’s main corridors, creating 7.8 miles of green pathways for walking and cycling. Since October 2024, 1,200 trees have been planted along Beechnut Street, Bissonnet Street, and Eldridge Parkway.

Born in Davis, West Virginia, Quattro moved to Alief in 1979 as a single mother with her two children, Brad and Stephanie. Over the years, she has become a vital force in the community, serving as an instrumental partner within the Alief Super Neighborhood Council and the International Management District. Beyond her environmental efforts, she has also fostered over 200 puppies and actively volunteers with K-9 Angels.

“I am so happy and proud to see this forest come to life—planting trees has always brought me joy because they keep getting better every year,” said Barbara Quattro. “I may not be around to see them at their full size, but future generations will benefit from the shade, cleaner air, and a more beautiful Alief.”

The Barbara Quattro Forest underscores the power of community-driven initiatives and Commissioner Briones’ commitment to building a more sustainable Precinct 4.

This project highlights the impact of strategic investments in green infrastructure and demonstrates how local leadership can foster a healthier, more livable community.

For more information about the Barbara Quattro Forest and other Precinct 4 sustainability initiatives, visit cp4.harriscountytx.gov.