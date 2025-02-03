Boots, Bluebonnets, and Bravado for Katy-Area Community Band

February 2nd, 2025. Katy, Texas.

The Lone Star Symphonic Band continues its 32nd Concert Season with a concert this March. All performances this season will take place at Holy Covenant United Methodist Church, located at 22111 Morton Road, Katy, Texas 77449. The concert performances will begin at 4:00 pm. Season tickets are available for purchase at (https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?subscription=lssb). Season tickets are $21 each and include the three remaining performances for this year’s Concert Season. Tickets to individual concerts are available at the cost of $11 each.

As spring approaches, the Lone Star Symphonic Band will perform the first of two spring concerts. The first, “Boots, Bluebonnets, and Bravado” will be on March 2nd, 2025. For those of you who are not native Texans, March 2 is the date we celebrate as Texas Independence Day – yep, giving birth to the Republic of Texas. So now you know the idea behind the title for this concert. Be prepared, ”podnuhs”, for music that’ll make you want to jump up and shout, “Yahoo!” — featuring music from John Williams, Aaron Copland, and others! Individual tickets for this performance may be purchased online at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=243656.

The Lone Star Symphonic Band is a non-profit volunteer organization dedicated to bringing performances of artistic merit to the Houston metropolitan area. Founded in 1993 as the West Houston Concert Band, the band is comprised of musicians from all walks of life and instills the value that music is a life-long event, continuing well beyond high school and college. In the summer of 2016, the Band began rehearsing and performing concerts at Holy Covenant United Methodist Church, in Katy, Texas. In December 2012, the Lone Star Symphonic Band was awarded the Sudler Silver Scroll. The Sudler Silver Scroll is North America’s most prestigious award for Community Concert Bands. The award is presented by the John Philip Sousa Foundation (www.sousafoundation.net). The purpose of the award is to identify, recognize and honor those community bands that have demonstrated particularly exacting standards of excellence in concert activities over a period of years, and which have played a significant and leading role in the cultural and musical environment in their respective communities. The Band is under the direction of Mr. Bob Bryant.