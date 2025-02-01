The Earth and the Fullness Thereof book discussion group

Tuesdays, March 11 – April 15, 6 p.m. central, online

The Earth and the Fullness Thereof is H. Paul Santmire's latest book, published in 2024. In it, the eminent Christian ecojustice activist and ecological theologian has created a first-person engagement with current ecojustice issues for persons of faith and for seekers, offering inspiring and practical discussions of current ecojustice issues, related spiritual challenges, and how to live ecologically-all inspired by testimony from the arts and by a cosmic vision of faith. Join us to read and discuss this thought-provoking book as Lenten study, to deepen your Christian practice, or to explore the profundities of the Christian faith for seekers and the faithful alike. The discussion group meets Tuesdays, March 11 – April 15, 6 p.m. central, online. Register on www.eventbrite.com at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-earth-the-fullness-thereof-book-discussion-group-tickets-1230862335379. Contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com for more information.