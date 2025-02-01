On the Cutting Edge of Downsizing

Art & Antiques by Dr. Lori

by Dr. Lori Verderame





This column is celebrating its 20th year in 2025 and while I am proud of the content I share, I want to consider some of the most popular topics with updates and new information. Downsizing and decluttering are popular themes. Most people don’t ask their relatives before they toss out an item under the guise of decluttering or downsizing. For instance, when your married son returns home to find that you trashed his childhood collection of baseball cards, I assure you he’ll be angry. Once you admit your action, you’ll be kicking yourself that you tossed thousands of dollars’ worth of major league baseball memorabilia. How do I know how your adult son feels? I have heard this story time and time again during my live antiques appraisal tour when audience members bring items for me to appraise at large scale events nationwide. They watch me evaluate someone else’s item and discover “OMG, I have one like that. I didn’t know it is worth that much money!” After that happens, audience members discover they tossed the valuable object. I’ve met those adult sons with their parents telling me how he couldn’t believe that his parents trashed all those baseball cards, ousting years of memories, hard work finding specific cards, and exercising the art of the trade featuring photos of his favorite childhood heroes. It happens all too often with bad results.

Like the adult son example, I was at my appraisal show in Texas when a trendy 20-something granddaughter realized that her grandmother had unceremoniously donated the heirloom holiday china to a local church sale. Grandma didn’t think her fashionable college-age granddaughter wanted her frumpy old holiday china from the 1970s. Think again. The granddaughter’s reaction was anything but loving. Grandma claimed she asked her daughter if she wanted it and when she refused, it was donated. She never thought to ask her granddaughter if she was interested in the china. The granddaughter was upset over the fact that the china was long gone. Didn’t her grandmother realize that she looked forward to that day when she would use that heirloom china to serve holiday dinners? Why didn’t her grandmother think to ask her if she wanted the service for twelve (12) of hand painted porcelain china by the esteemed manufacturer, Theodore Haviland of Limoges, France worth nearly $1,500? The china sells for big bucks online on platforms like Etsy.com, eBay.com, and others. Why didn’t grandma consider her when she was “downsizing?” This was a big mistake resulting in lots of drama.

So, how do you downsize without upsetting the family dynamic? First, bring up the subject when everyone is present. Be fair and display some of these items that have been packed away for years so relatives can take a look.

Don’t just force objects on family members but tell the story of those objects like great grandpa’s golf clubs or great grandma’s embroidery pillows. Some items won’t make the cut and will be donated or even trashed, but other objects should always, no matter what, stay in the family.

Here’s a list of the keepers when it comes to family heirlooms:

Family photos—No room for the photos? Services will convert your photos into digital form so you can easily store the images and nix the clutter.

Estate jewelry—Jewelry with gems and precious metals should be retained for family members or for their monetary value. Style can be updated. “Don’t downsize the diamonds,” I always say. I met a 30-year-old woman who was getting married soon and she wanted a piece of jewelry that belonged to her grandmother. The young woman had a gorgeous, extravagant diamond engagement ring herself but when she saw her grandmother’s post-war era engagement ring with the tiniest diamond, it wasn’t about value or style that made her want the keepsake. She wanted it because it belonged to her beloved grandmother. It was the ring that her grandmother wore at her age. Jewelry takes up the most space in one’s heart.

Documents—Historic documents relating to one’s family should be retained. Land deeds from a family home or letters between family members hold their value long term. These items present opportunities for the youngest family members to learn about their ancestors. Military memorabilia and war medals recognize achievements. These give family members the opportunity to learn about a relative’s place in the larger scope of world history.

Fine Art—Consider that odd looking painting that hung for decades over grandmother’s sofa. I’ve heard many 40-something grandchildren say, “I don’t like it; it’s not my style.” While it may not be your style, fine art has an annual return on investment of between 6% to 10%. So, if you were to inherit a windfall of say $100,000, then would the ugly painting be your style? You could learn to love it.

