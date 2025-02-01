Libraries Offer Online Access to Worldwide News Archives

Fort Bend County Libraries offers online access to a variety of news outlets from around the world, making millions of full-text articles from newspapers, journals, magazines, newswires, transcripts, and blogs available free to library cardholders for research or daily use.

With professional subscriptions to different digital services, Fort Bend County Libraries (FBCL) enables library cardholders to access online current and past editions of publications such as The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, the Houston Chronicle, and many more.

FBCL’s NewsBank subscription includes access to America’s News which means library users can access articles from local, state, regional, and national news sources, as well as Spanish-language news, from the U.S. and abroad.

NewsBank can be used to explore a specific current or historical event or to compare a wide variety of viewpoints on topics such as politics, business, health, sports, cultural activities, and people.

Throughout the month of February, demonstrations of these online news resources will take place at library locations around the county, but library users are welcome to inquire about the resources at any time.

The demonstrations will take place at the following locations:

February 11 , 2:00-3:00 pm – Sienna Branch Library (8411 Sienna Springs Blvd, Missouri City). This demonstration will provide an overview of NewsBank. Discover news and historical articles from newspapers from around the world. Registration is required.

The demonstrations are free and open to the public. To register for a class, visit Fort Bend County Libraries’ website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select the library, and find the program on the date indicated. For more information, call FBCL’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).