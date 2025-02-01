Mondays, March 17 – April 7, 6 p.m. central, online

You may know that there are many possible solutions to combat climate change. But, how do we focus our efforts, create the most effective plan and really make a difference on climate before it’s too late? The Drawdown Roadmap is a science-based strategy for accelerating climate solutions, pointing to which climate actions governments, businesses, investors, philanthropists, community organizations, and others should prioritize to make the most of our efforts to stop climate change. Attend this 4-week course to understand the roadmap, and consider how to actualize it in your business, community organization, investments and more. To learn more/register, see: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/drawdown-roadmap-tickets-1230822365829. Contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com for more information.