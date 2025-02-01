Sunday, March 23, 2 – 4 p.m.

Surfside Beach

Highway 332 at Surf Drive

Village of Surfside Beach, Texas 77541

Calling people of all faiths, or no faith at all, to care for our common home in a beach clean-up in Surfside! We will remove trash polluting a shoreline at Surfside Beach, helping to protect and restore our beautiful Gulf. This event will offer activities for all ages and skill levels, so bring the whole family! Supplies will be provided. You just need a reusable water bottle and closed-toe shoes. This beach clean-up is organized by the Interfaith Environmental Network of Houston in partnership with the Village of Surfside Beach. Registration for this event is limited and required for participation. Specific meeting location in Surfside Beach will be sent to all registrants several days prior to the event. Register on www.eventbrite.com at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/beach-clean-up-tickets-1230893929879. Contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com with any questions.