Tips Assist Authorities in Capture of Two of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announces the arrest of two of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted. Authorities arrested Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Jrdon Joe—who is also this month’s featured fugitive—on January 28, and Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Marcos Alonzo on January 18. Crime Stoppers rewards will be paid in both arrests.

Jrdon Mykel Joe, 23, was taken into custody in Houston. Following up on tip information, DPS Criminal Investigation Division Special Agents assigned to the Texas Anti-Gang (TAG) Center in Houston, along with DPS Region 2 Special Response Team (SRT) members, the DPS Texas Highway Patrol TAG Violent Crimes Unit, U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Fugitive Task Force and Harris County Constable’s Office Pct. 4 Special Operations Unit, collaborated in this multi-agency fugitive investigation, to locate and arrest him.

Joe had been wanted for murder out of Harris Co. since August 2024 following an incident where he allegedly shot a man in a parking lot off IH-45 on July 12, 2024. Joe’s criminal history also includes prior arrests for drug and violent offenses. More information on Joe’s capture can be found here.

Marcos Christopher Alonzo, 47, was taken into custody in Dallas. Following up on tip information, members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, including DPS Special Agents, located and arrested him. The Hutchins Police Department assisted in the multi-agency fugitive investigation.

Alonzo had been wanted since February 2023, when a warrant was issued out of Dallas County for his arrest for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements. In 2005, Alonzo was convicted of indecency with a child by contact following an incident with a 5-year-old girl. He was subsequently sentenced to five years of confinement in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison. In 2011, Alonzo was convicted of failure to register as a sex offender and subsequently sentenced to three years of confinement. More information on Alonzo’s capture can be found here.

Funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, Texas Crime Stoppers, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders or Criminal Illegal Immigrants. So far in 2025, DPS and other agencies have arrested six Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants, including one sex offender and two criminal illegal immigrants – with $10,000 in rewards being paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.