Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar Observes National Unclaimed Property Day, Feb. 1

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is joining other unclaimed property administrators to celebrate the fourth annual national Unclaimed Property Day tomorrow, Feb. 1.

“I am proud to have returned more than $3 billion to Texans since becoming Comptroller, including a record $422 million last fiscal year,” Hegar said. “These achievements are a testament to the hardworking folks in our Unclaimed Property Division. We are committed to finding new and innovative ways to improve efficiency and reunite more money with Texans in every corner of our great state. The money belongs to the people, and I encourage everyone to visit ClaimItTexas.gov to see if the state is holding some of their unclaimed property.”

According to the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators, 1 in 7 people in the United States have unclaimed property. Unclaimed property includes things such as forgotten utility deposits or other refunds, insurance proceeds, payroll checks, cashier’s checks, dividends, mineral royalties, dormant bank accounts and abandoned safe-deposit box contents. Businesses generally turn property over to the unclaimed property program after it has been considered dormant for one to five years.

The Comptroller’s office has returned more than $4 billion in unclaimed property to its owners since Texas’ unclaimed property program began in 1962. The state is currently holding more than $9 billion in cash and other valuables through the program.

There is generally no statute of limitations for unclaimed property the state holds, which means there’s no time limit for owners to file a claim — they can do so at any time.

For more information, or to search for unclaimed property and begin the claims process, visit the Comptroller’s unclaimed property website, ClaimItTexas.gov. Texans are also encouraged to check MissingMoney.com to search for property that may belong to them in other states.