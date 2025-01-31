Texas Center for the Book Launches New Lone Star Libraries Series

Austin, TX – Lone Star Libraries is a new quarterly series of articles and videos from the Texas Center of the Book at the Texas State Library and Archives Commission that showcases and celebrates exceptional libraries across Texas.

The first feature spotlights The Wittliff Collections at Texas State University in San Marcos. The Wittliff Collections are both an archive and a museum. The Collections celebrate the cultural heritage of Texas, the Southwest and Mexico, in nine galleries. Collections include materials related to literature, writing, photography, music, TV and film.

Take an in-depth look with the new Lone Star Libraries video and article by visiting the project’s website at www.tsl.texas.gov/lonestarlibraries.

“The Lone Star Libraries series is a chance to recognize and celebrate some of the amazing libraries and collections we are so lucky to have in Texas,” said Michele Chan Santos, Coordinator of the Texas Center for the Book. “We are looking forward to creating more articles and videos as we travel around the state, and we hope the series will inspire Texans to visit these wonderful libraries and archives, as well.”

The Texas Center for the Book will visit repositories across the Lone Star State throughout 2025, releasing a new video and spotlight article on a quarterly basis. Each new installment will be announced on the website.

One of 50 state centers affiliated with the Center for the Book in the Library of Congress, the Texas Center for the Book is under the direction of the Texas State Library and Archives Commission.

For more information, contact Michele Chan Santos at mcsantos@tsl.texas.gov or visit www.tsl.texas.gov/centerforthebook.

