Nutrition and Food Services Dept. Harvests Texas’ Top Award Highlighting Locally-Sourced Food

KATY, TX [January 31, 2025] – Katy ISD's Nutrition and Food Services Department reaped the Texas Department of Agriculture's "Cream of the Crop" award for the state's 2024 Farm Fresh Challenge. This represents a "best of the best" award and continues Katy ISD's legacy of supporting and promoting the region's agricultural heritage.

Held each October, the Farm Fresh Challenge encourages school districts to celebrate locally-grown foods, share their value with students through educational activities and promote the endeavor through social media.

“This recognition is the highest tier and highlights our commitment to serving fresh, locally-sourced ingredients and supporting farmers in Texas,” said Donna Pittenger, executive director of nutrition and food services in Katy ISD. “A huge thank you to our amazing team and community for making this possible. Together, we’re creating a healthier future for our students!”

Members of the Wolfe Elementary Nutrition and Food Services team