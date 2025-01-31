Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council Kicks Off Cookie Season  with Cookie Mega Drops in Houston Area

HOUSTON, Texas (Jan. 21, 2025)—Witness the teamwork and excitement as volunteers unload 18-wheelers full of more than 3.7 million boxes of delicious cookies and load hundreds of troop vehicles during the Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council (GSSJC) Cookie Mega Drop events held across the Houston area beginning Jan. 29 through Feb. 5. These structured events are crucial in helping thousands of Girl Scouts prepare for the first day of this year’s highly anticipated cookie sale.

Shipments of Girl Scout Cookies have already made their way to Houston, fueling excitement as the Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council gets ready to kick off the 2025 cookie season on Feb. 8. The mega drops are the first visible signs of the annual cookie sale, giving Girl Scout Cookie customers notice that they’ll soon have access to their favorite cookies. GSSJC spokespeople, Girl Scout troop members, and dedicated volunteers will be at the mega drops for interviews.

When and Where:

Wednesday, Jan. 29, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Tomball ISD Stadium, Tomball, TX 77377

Thursday, Jan. 30, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Legacy Stadium, Katy, TX 77493

Saturday, Feb. 1, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Clear Creek ISD Challenger Columbia Stadium, Webster, TX 77598

Monday, Feb. 3, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Butler Stadium, Houston, TX 77035

Tuesday, Feb. 4, 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Planet Ford Stadium, Spring, TX 77373

Wednesday, Feb. 5, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at United City Church, Humble, TX 77338

Cookie fanatics can expect to see cookie booths in their communities on Feb. 14. This year, GSSJC is staying true to tradition and reintroducing iconic cookie flavors, such as Adventurefuls®, Toast-Yay! ®, Lemonades®, Trefoils®, Thin Mints®, Peanut Butter Patties®, Caramel deLites®, Peanut Butter Sandwich, and Caramel Chocolate Chip. Be sure to stock up on Toast-Yay! ®. This is the last year this cookie will be available for sale.

“Launching into a new Girl Scout cookie season is like opening a door to endless possibilities for our girls and their troops,” said Mary Vitek, CEO of GSSJC. “Through the cookie program, girls learn essential life skills, develop confidence, and build a foundation for future success.”

Funds raised through the cookie program allow girls to fund trips, camp outings, and other Girl Scouting activities. All proceeds from cookie sales play a crucial role in supporting various Girl Scout initiatives:

The proceeds contribute to covering the costs of running the Girl Scout Cookie Program, including the production of cookies, materials, and logistics. Empowering Community Projects: Funds generated from cookie sales are dedicated to supporting Take Action projects for the community and facilitating girl-led adventures for troops.

The council allocates resources to provide Girl Scout programs in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), the outdoors, life skills, entrepreneurship, camps, and leadership training. Local Impact: A significant 60% of the proceeds directly support local programs, such as horseback riding, STEM initiatives, and camp experiences, enriching the lives of girls within the San Jacinto Council.

Approximately 21% of the proceeds cover the costs associated with the cookie program and vendor expenses. Troop Rewards and Recognitions: The remaining 19% is allocated to troop proceeds and girl recognitions, ensuring that the hard work and dedication of each Girl Scout are acknowledged and rewarded.

The 2025 program runs through March 23. For more information about Girl Scout Cookies, please visit https://www.gssjc.org/en/cookies.html.