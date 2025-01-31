Flavor Packed Duo. Double The Fun. Two Must-Attend Katy Culinary Events: Brunch After Dark and Katy Taste Fest

Katy, TX – January 27, 2025 – Since its inception, Haute Tastings has envisioned Katy Taste Fest to bring together food lovers to experience the diverse flavors that Katy has to offer. This year, attendees can again look forward to 30+ restaurants, live entertainment, cooking demonstrations, a large Kids’ Zone, and get ready for not one, but two incredible foodie events. Brunch After Dark and Katy Taste Fest are set to showcase the best of Katy’s dining scene while benefiting meaningful local causes.

Brunch After Dark

February 28, 2025

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Location: Typhoon Texas, 555 Katy Fort Bend Rd, Katy, TX 77494

Brunch After Dark is a 21+ event designed for those who love the flavors of brunch featuring bottomless bites, a Bloody Mary and mimosa bar, live DJ spinning crowd favorites, and interactive activities, promising an unforgettable evening. All net proceeds will benefit Hope Impacts, a local non-profit dedicated to helping the homeless and underserved in our community. Tickets range from $35 – $50. Tickets: Available now at www.BrunchKaty.com

Katy Taste Fest

March 1, 2025

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM (Premier Access begins at 11:30 AM)

Location: Typhoon Texas, 555 Katy Fort Bend Rd, Katy, TX 77494

Katy Taste Fest celebrates the diversity of Katy’s dining scene while raising awareness and funds for local non-profits focused on vulnerable mother and children. This family-friendly event features unlimited tastings from local restaurants, live entertainment, and kids’ activities, making it the perfect outing for all ages. Proceeds benefit local charities focusing on education, food security, and community support. Tickets range from $30 – $65. Tickets: Available now at www.KatyTasteFest.com

Supporting the Community Through Food and Fun

Each year, 100% of the net proceeds are granted to local non-profits. Katy Taste Fest has partnered with over 20 non-profit organizations over the past 7 years, including Katy Christian Ministries, The Ballard House, and many more. These partnerships aim to address pressing community needs and foster a spirit of giving in the greater Katy area. Both Brunch After Dark and Katy Taste Fest offer the opportunity to enjoy amazing food, connect with the community, and make a positive impact. Don’t miss these unforgettable events that celebrate Katy’s culinary talent and support local causes.

“We are excited to debut Brunch After Dark and continue to build a platform that not only highlights our vibrant culinary scene while giving back to our community”, said Cyril Thomas. First grab ticket sales end on February 15, 2025. Let’s celebrate the flavors of Katy while making a difference in our community.

Get Involved

For more information, tickets, volunteer or sponsorship opportunities, visit:

Brunch After Dark: www.BrunchKaty.com

Katy Taste Fest: www.KatyTasteFest.com

About Haute Tastings:

Haute Tastings is dedicated to creating, marketing, and producing innovative events that foster growth and provide exposure to potential new customers. Our events are designed to be creative and tailored to meet the unique needs of our restaurants, ensuring memorable experiences that connect businesses with their target audiences.

About Brunch After Dark:

Brunch After Dark is a premier foodie event in Katy, TX, that brings together food lovers, local businesses, and the community for an unforgettable evening of fun under the stars. All net proceeds from the event benefit Hope Impacts, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting the homeless and underserved. Learn more at www.BrunchKaty.com.

About Katy Taste Fest:

Katy Taste Fest aspires to turn tasters into diners. The festival explores the city’s diverse dining scene by sampling tastes from local restaurants. Attendees can enjoy cooking demonstrations, live entertainment, silent auction, and family-friendly activities for food lovers of all ages. Katy Taste Fest supports several local charities that focus on vulnerable children and zero waste. www.KatyTasteFest.com.