Attorney General Ken Paxton Fights to Stop Taxpayer Funded “Gender Transition” Operations for Incarcerated Criminals

AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton joined an amicus brief in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit to prevent a District Judge from mandating that taxpayers fund “gender transition” surgeries for inmates in a state prison.

“Taxpayers should not be forced to fund dangerous and experimental procedures for prisoners based on radical gender theory. On his first day in office, President Trump signed an Executive Order to end this kind of nonsense,” said Attorney General Paxton. “The United States recognizes two unchangeable sexes, male and female. That biological reality has always been true despite the political activism of extremist gender theory advocates.”

The amicus brief, joined by Texas and 23 other states, supported Indiana’s appeal in a case brought by a state prison inmate in Indiana who demanded he be provided with “gender affirming surgery.” Attorney General Paxton argued that the district court abused its discretion by entering a preliminary injunction and requiring Indiana to provide the requested procedure.

Attorney General Paxton has been a national leader in opposing radical gender theory, suing doctors who illegally prescribed dangerous “gender transition” drugs to Texas children. A longtime opponent of allowing biological men to participate in women’s sports, Paxton also sued the NCAA for “intentionally and knowingly jeopardizing the safety and wellbeing of women by deceptively changing women’s competitions into co-ed competitions.”

