Toyota ShareLunker Program Enjoyed Record-Breaking 2024 Season

ATHENS – The 2024 Toyota ShareLunker season reached new heights thanks to 371 anglers who entered a record 689 lunker largemouth bass into the program throughout the year from 89 Texas public waterbodies.

The total included 467 in the Bass Pro Shops Lunker Class (weighing between eight to 9.99 pounds or at least 24 inches), 190 Strike King Elite Class (weighing 10 to 12.99 pounds), 18 Legacy Class (weighing 13 pounds or more and caught between Jan. 1 and March 31) and 14 Lew’s Legend Class Lunkers that were 13 pounds or more caught outside the collection season.

These entries provided valuable data to Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) biologists across Texas in their ongoing efforts to manage largemouth bass populations. Anglers also submitted 82 DNA samples from their catches in 2024. The samples enable TPWD researchers to determine if the fish was a pure Florida largemouth bass, if it was hatched at TPWD hatchery or related to any other ShareLunkers that were submitted to the program.

One notable finding from complete DNA analyses in 2024 was from an 8.15-pound fish caught from Bois d’Arc Lake. The fish was a pure Florida largemouth bass and determined to be the offspring of ShareLunker 577, a 14.57-pound fish and lake record caught at Marine Creek Lake on Jan. 26, 2019. It would make the aforementioned Bois d’Arc Lake fish a little over five-years old.

In addition to helping produce bigger, better bass for Texas lakes, anglers who enter their big bass catches in the program receive special recognition and prizes, including an entry into a year-end drawing to win a $5,000 Bass Pro Shops shopping spree.

“Thank you to everyone who submitted their lunker bass and DNA to the Toyota ShareLunker program,” said Natalie Goldstrohm, Toyota ShareLunker coordinator. “The 2024 ShareLunker season has come to a close, and we’re delighted to conclude it with the year-end grand prize drawing. We’re excited to announce that Mason Merryman’s catch was randomly selected as the winner among all eligible 2024 entries, securing a $5,000 Bass Pro Shops shopping spree. Make sure to submit your Lunker bass through the ShareLunker app or website for a chance to be part of the drawing for the 2025 season and help make Bigger, Better Bass in Texas.”

Merryman hooked his 9.34-pound Bass Pro Shops Lunker Class on Oct. 12 during a tournament on Lake Granbury. The fish was entered into the program along with a DNA scale sample for genetic analysis by TPWD researchers and it was determined to be a pure Florida largemouth bass. A relationship analysis will be conducted at a later date to determine if this fish was related to any other ShareLunker.

“This fish was a blessing,” said Merryman. “We were in the middle of the tournament with only a two-pound bag on Lake Granbury. My partner Colton Elias and I decided to head back to a certain marina to try there one more time. We pulled between two docks and while he tossed a red shad power worm in, I rigged up my pole. As soon as I got done, he missed a fish, so he said, ” flip your worm I got a hit!” Sure enough, the ShareLunker inhaled it, and I was lucky enough to bring it in.”

Merryman’s fish broke his personal record by three pounds.

“To this day it’s crazy to me that I caught a Sharelunker in a tournament and ended up winning the year end grand prize out of so many other contestants,” added Merryman. “My experience was crazy and amazing, especially getting to experience this at 14 years old as a freshman in high school. I’m thankful and proud of not only myself but my team, Captain Gino Napoli and teammate Colton Elias. It was a team effort to get that trophy fish.”

Merryman wasn’t the only angler to have a memorable experience with the Toyota ShareLunker program. Lawrence Lee of Tolar entered an incredible number of catches during the 2024 season.

In addition to Legacy Class ShareLunker 651, Lee entered a season high of 74 catches into the year-round ShareLunker program. Included in those entries were a trio of Lew’s Legend Class fish, a 13.72-pounder on Oct. 12, a 13.04-pounder on July 19 and a 13.75-pound lunker on June 20 from J.B. Thomas.

J.B. Thomas led all waterbodies with 156 entries during the 2024 season followed by Lake Fork (109) O.H. Ivie (83), Sam Rayburn (26), and Toledo Bend (21) to round out the top five. The complete list of 2024 entries can be viewed on the Toyota ShareLunker archives page.

“With a historic 2024 in the books we are excited to see what 2025 has in store for the big bass anglers of Texas,” said Goldstrohm.

During the first three months of the season (Jan. 1 through March 31), anglers who reel in a 13-plus pound bass can loan it to Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for the ShareLunker selective breeding and stocking program. These anglers can call the ShareLunker hotline at (903) 681-0550 to report their catch 24/7 through March 31, 2025.

Anglers must weigh their potential Legacy Class fish on a certified scale. A list of official weigh stations can be found on the ShareLunker Official Weigh and Holding Stations website.

Anglers that catch and loan a 13-plus pound lunkers earn Legacy Class status, receive a catch kit filled with merchandise, a 13lb+ Legacy decal for their vehicle or boat, VIP access to the Toyota ShareLunker Annual Awards event, a high-quality replica mount of their fish from Lake Fork Taxidermy, ShareLunker branded apparel provided by AFTCO, and Bass University will provide a swag pack and annual subscription. Anglers also receive entries into two separate drawings – a Legacy Class Drawing and the year-end Grand Prize Drawing. Both drawings will award the winner a $5,000 Bass Pro Shops shopping spree.

The year-round Toyota ShareLunker program offers anglers three additional levels of participation for catching bass over eight pounds or 24 inches in Texas public waters. Each of these levels provide vital data to TPWD fisheries biologists, helping them continue to create bigger, better bass in Texas.

Anglers who enter data for any lunker they catch greater than eight pounds or 24 inches also receive a catch kit, a decal for their vehicle or boat, a one-month subscription to Bass University and an entry into the year-end Grand Prize Drawing to win a $5,000 Bass Pro Shops shopping spree. ShareLunker entry classes include the Bass Pro Shops Lunker Class (8 lb.+), Strike King Elite Class (10 lb.+) and Lew’s Legend Class (13 lb.+).

Once a lunker is reeled in, anglers need to enter the catch data on the Toyota ShareLunker mobile app – available for free from the Apple App Store and Google Play – or at TexasSharelunker.com.

In addition to providing basic catch information, anglers have the option to send a DNA scale sample from their lunker bass to TPWD researchers for genetic analysis. Anglers who contribute a sample to the program will receive a Lew’s baitcast reel valued at up to $200 while supplies last, with a limit of one reel per angler. Anglers who send in a genetic sample will also get a three-month subscription to Bass University. Instructions for submitting DNA samples are located on the Toyota ShareLunker website.

The Toyota ShareLunker Program is made possible in part by the generous sponsorship of Toyota. Toyota is a longtime supporter of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation and TPWD, providing major funding for a wide variety of fisheries, state parks and wildlife projects.

Additional vital program support comes from Legend class category prize sponsor Lew’s, Elite class category prize sponsor Strike King, Lunker class category prize sponsor Bass Pro Shops, AFTCO, Bass Forecast, Bass University and Lake Fork Taxidermy.

For updates on the Toyota ShareLunker Program, visit facebook.com/sharelunkerprogram/, https://www.instagram.com/TexasShareLunker/ or TexasSharelunker.com.