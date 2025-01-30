The Women’s Fund Hosts Winter Membership Luncheon with Focus on Leaving a Legacy

Friday, February 28, 2025

HOUSTON (January 30, 2025) – The Women’s Fund for Health Education and Resiliency, a nonprofit providing Houston-area women and girls with the tools needed to be advocates for their health, is hosting the annual Winter Membership Luncheon at Tony’s on Friday, February 28, 2025, at 11:30 a.m.

The luncheon will feature a presentation titled “Life is Messy…But Your Legacy Doesn’t Have to Be” by Jillian Nel, CFP, CDFA, CDAA of Inscription Capital and Thais Amaral Tellawi, JD of Amaral Tellawi Law.

Join The Women’s Fund for a practical and empowering presentation on creating a meaningful legacy without financial chaos. Guests will discover key strategies to organize their affairs, make informed financial decisions, and ensure loved ones are supported. Take the first steps toward leaving a lasting, mess-free impact.

Members of The Women’s Fund can enjoy the membership luncheon for $40 and non-members for $50.

Members receive invitations to all events, educational seminars and webinars, e-newsletter subscriptions, access to The Women’s Fund’s electronic membership directory and special pricing for future membership luncheons. As a member, supporters can ensure that The Women’s Fund continues to make a difference in the lives of women and young girls by making a gift at the $50, $150, or $250 level.

For more than 46 years, The Women’s Fund has educated girls and women in the Houston area through classes, workshops, lectures, and publications that teach resiliency skills and relate those skills to current and future health risks. Dedicated to ensuring positive health outcomes for individuals and communities, The Women’s Fund serves close to 7,500 women and adolescent girls and distributes close to 5,000 publications each year at no cost.

For more information about the Holiday Membership Luncheon visit 2025 Winter Membership Luncheon – The Women’s Fund and to support The Women’s Fund as a member, visit www.thewomensfund.org/get-involved/membership/.

About The Women’s Fund for Health Education and Resiliency

The Women’s Fund is a nonprofit dedicated to providing Houston-area women and girls with the tools they need to be advocates for their health. Since 1979, The Women’s Fund has served women and girls by providing health education community seminars, programs, and publications.

The Women’s Fund collaborates with community partners to provide its programs and resources free of charge to the communities with limited access to health information. Houston area women and girls learn resiliency skills to increase self-efficiency, decision-making, goal setting, communication, and resourcefulness to be their own health advocates and ensure positive health outcomes for individuals and communities.

For more information, visit www.thewomensfund.org, call 713-623-6543, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.