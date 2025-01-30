THE HOBBY CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS PRESENTS TONY AWARD® WINNER SUTTON FOSTER LIVE IN CONCERT WITH AN EVENING WITH SUTTON FOSTER AS PART OF THE “BEYOND BROADWAY” SERIES

APRIL 4, 2025

(Houston, TX) – The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts welcomes musical theater triple threat Sutton Foster in An Evening with Sutton Foster as part of its Beyond Broadway series. Tickets are on sale now at TheHobbyCenter.org for this one-night only performance in the Hobby Center’s Sarofim Hall on April 4, 2025.

Offering Houston audiences a fresh new way to experience top tier musical theater talent, the Beyond Broadway series brings intimate and engaging showcase performances by Broadway’s biggest stars.

Sutton Foster is a Tony Award®-winning actress, singer, and dancer who was most recently seen starring in an acclaimed turn as Princess Winnifred in the Broadway revival of Once Upon a Mattress at the Hudson Theatre. Sutton reprised the role after leading the critically adored adaptation at the New York City Center Encores! and will travel with the show for a limited run at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles this winter. Prior, Sutton was seen starring as Mrs. Lovett in the Tony Award winning Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street opposite Aaron Tveit at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

The two-time Tony winning actress starred as Marian Paroo in the 2022 Broadway Revival of The Music Man at the Winter Garden Theatre. Her performance earned her seventh Tony Award nomination as well as the coveted 2022 Drama League Distinguished Performance Award.

In the summer of 2021, Sutton reprised one of her most notable roles as Reno Sweeney in Anything Goes at the Barbican Theatre in London in which she earned an Oliver Award nomination for Best Actress in a Musical. A cinematic version of the show had a subsequent limited release in US and Australia theaters. Her original performance in the Roundabout Theatre Company’s revival at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre earned her a 2011 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical.

Sutton starred as The Baker’s Wife in the Hollywood Bowl’s sold-out summer 2019 production of Into the Woods. Previously, she appeared in the title role of the New Group’s 50th anniversary revival of Sweet Charity and in Jeanine Tesori and Brian Crawley’s Tony-nominated Broadway revival, Violet. Sutton also appeared on stage as Queenie in New York City Center Encores! Off-Center’s production of The Wild Party in July 2015.

Under the direction of Michael Mayer, Sutton starred as Millie Dillmount in the 2002 Broadway production of Thoroughly Modern Millie at the Marquis Theatre. Originating the role, she established herself as one of the greatest talents in the industry and earned her first Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical. Foster has originated numerous notable roles, including Princess Fiona in Jeanine Tesori and David Lindsay-Abaire’s Shrek the Musical at The Broadway Theatre, as well as Inga in Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan’s parody of the horror film genre, Young Frankenstein, at Foxwoods Theatre.

Sutton’s performance as Janet Van De Graaff in Casey Nicholaw’s The Drowsy Chaperone at the Marquis Theatre in 2006 earned her Tony Award, Drama Desk, Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, and Ovation Award nominations. Among her other theater credits include: Les Misérables, The Scarlet Pimpernel, Annie and Grease. In addition, Sutton made her Off-Broadway debut as Prudence in Paul Weitz’s comedy, Trust which showed at Second Stage Theatre and starred Zach Braff, Bobby Cannavale, and Ari Graynor.

In the fall of 2021, Sutton became a first-time author with the release of her memoir Hooked: How Crafting Saved My Life. The page turner is comprised of funny and intimate stories and reflections about how crafting has kept her sane while navigating the highs and lows of family, love, and show business.

On television, Sutton led the critically acclaimed TV Land series, “Younger.” Created by “Sex in the City’s” Darren Star and styled by the iconic Pat Field, the esteemed series was the longest running original series in TV Land history.

Sutton first collaborated Amy Sherman-Palladino when she starred as Michelle Simms in the beloved ABC Family series, “Bunheads.” She reunited with Amy Sherman-Palladino later guest starring roles in the Netflix revival of “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” and the final season of Prime Video’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” Sutton’s additional on-screen credits include ABC’s “A Million Little Things,” CBS drama “Instinct,” HBO’s comedy series “Flight of the Conchords,” USA Network’s “Royal Pains,” “Law & Order: SUV,” “Elementary,” “Psych” and guest appearances on the well-known children series Disney’s “Johnny and the Sprites,” and PBS’s “Sesame Street.”

Sutton Foster holds an honorary doctorate from Ball State University, where she also teaches.

An Evening with Sutton Foster | April 4, 2025 | Sarofim Hall at the Hobby Center

As a solo artist, Sutton has toured the country with her hit solo concert which featured songs from her debut solo CD “Wish” as well as her follow up CD, “An Evening with Sutton Foster: Live at the Cafe Carlyle.” She has also graced the stages of Carnegie Hall, Feinstein’s, Lincoln Center’s American Songbook series and many others. Sutton released her third solo album, “Take Me to the World,” through Ghostlight Deluxe, June 1, 2018.

The 2024-25 Beyond Broadway series kicked off with Cheyenne Jackson this past October, on February 1, 2025 will Tony Award®-winner Adrienne Warren Live in Concert and will conclude with An Evening with Sutton Foster on April 4 in Sarofim Hall.

Beyond Broadway series sponsors are Admiral Transfer and Rigging / C.C. and Duke Ensell, Ken Bohan and Dean O’Kelley, and Amy Cope-Gibbs and Jon Gibbs.

TICKETING: Tickets start at $42.40 and are available online at TheHobbyCenter.org and in person at the Hobby Center Box Office (800 Bagby, Houston, TX 77002). Discounts available for groups of 10 or more by calling 713-315-2525, option 4.

Patrons can become a “Hobby Center Insider” by signing up at thehobbycenter.org/news/stay-connected where they receive perks such as access to purchase tickets before the public on sale.

