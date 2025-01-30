Sheriff Ed Gonzalez to Announce $25,000 Reward in Cypress Triple Murder and Arson Case

WHAT: Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Harris County Sheriff’s Office along with representatives from the FBI Houston and Crime Stoppers of Houston, will hold a press conference to announce an up to $25,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the individual(s) responsible for the August 18, 2024, triple murder and arson case in Cypress, Texas, that resulted in the deaths of Kelly Masciarelli, her son Kolin Foster, and his girlfriend Cameryn Richard.

New surveillance footage of the suspect will also be released. The footage also shows the suspect getting into a black four-door sedan driven by someone else. Anyone with information is urged to contact FBI Houston anonymously at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or at Tips.FBI.Gov.

WHO:

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Harris County Sheriff’s Office

Investigator Wendy Posadas, Harris County Sheriff’s Office

Special Agent in Charge, Douglas Williams, FBI Houston

Tina Taylor, mother of victim Cameryn Richard

WHEN: Tuesday, February 4th, 2025, at 10:00 AM

WHERE: Harris County Sheriff’s Office, 1200 Baker St., Houston, TX 77002

WHY: Authorities are seeking the public’s help to identify and apprehend the suspect(s) involved in this heinous crime. A reward up to $25,000 is being offered to encourage anyone with information to come forward.