Sens. Cruz, Scott, Cassidy, Colleagues Introduce Resolution Recognizing National School Choice Week

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) joined Sens. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), Bill Cassidy (R-La.), and several of their Republican colleagues in Congress in introducing a resolution recognizing January 26 – February 1 as National School Choice Week.
Upon introduction, Sen. Cruz said, “School choice is the civil rights issue of the 21st century. Every student in America deserves the freedom to choose the best education. I am proud to join my colleagues in designating this week as National School Choice Week. This resolution sends a clear message to parents across the country that their children’s future matters. I will remain a staunch advocate in the Senate until every child has access to the quality education they deserve.”
This resolution was co-sponsored by Sens. James Lankford (R-Okla.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Todd Young (R-Ind.), and Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.).
In the House of Representatives, the resolution is also cosponsored by Reps. Randy Weber (R-Texas-14), Aaron Bean (R-Fla.-04), Dan Meuser (R-Pa.-09), Juan Ciscomani (R-Ariz.-06), Vern Buchanan (R-Fla.-16), Dale Strong (R-Ala.-05), Darrell Issa (R-Calif.-48), Riley Moore (R-W.Va.-02), Kat Cammack (R-Fla.-03), Jack Bergman (R-Mich.-01), Nancy Mace (R-S.C.-01), Julia Letlow (R-La.-05), Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Iowa-01), Rich McCormick (R-Ga.-07), Scott Fitzgerald (R-Wis.-05), Mike Kelly (R-Pa.-16), Joe Wilson (R-S.C.-02), Tim Moore (R-N.C.-14), Eric Burlison (R-Mo.-07), Neal Dunn (R-Fla.-02), Tom Barrett (R-Mich.-07), Mark Green (R-Tenn.-07), Scott Franklin (R-Fla.-18), Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.-04), Buddy Carter (R-Ga.-01), and John James (R-Mich.-10).
Read the National School Choice Week resolution here.
BACKGROUND
Sen. Cruz is the leading fighter for school choice in the Senate:
- Sen. Cruz authored and passed into law the Student Opportunity Amendment, the most far-reaching federal school choice legislation, which was enacted into law as part of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. This amendment expanded 529 College Savings Plans to include K-12 elementary and secondary school tuition for public, private, and religious schools.
- Sen. Cruz championed the Education Freedom Scholarships and Opportunity Act, which would create a federal tax credit for taxpayers who donate to scholarship organizations supporting post-secondary workforce education, including trade schools and apprenticeship programs, and K-12 education. This bill focuses on making quality schooling and workforce education more affordable than ever for all Americans.
- Sen. Cruz has continually defended parental rights in education. In 2021, he introduced the END CRT Act and demanded the DOJ not interfere with local school board meetings or threaten the use of federal law enforcement to deter parents’ free speech.
- Sen. Cruz also led the fight to fully reopen schools and introduced the Catch Up Our Kids Act, legislation to combat K-12 learning loss.