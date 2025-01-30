Sens. Cruz, Scott, Cassidy, Colleagues Introduce Resolution Recognizing National School Choice Week

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) joined Sens. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), Bill Cassidy (R-La.), and several of their Republican colleagues in Congress in introducing a resolution recognizing January 26 – February 1 as National School Choice Week.

Upon introduction, Sen. Cruz said, “School choice is the civil rights issue of the 21st century. Every student in America deserves the freedom to choose the best education. I am proud to join my colleagues in designating this week as National School Choice Week. This resolution sends a clear message to parents across the country that their children’s future matters. I will remain a staunch advocate in the Senate until every child has access to the quality education they deserve.”

This resolution was co-sponsored by Sens. James Lankford (R-Okla.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Todd Young (R-Ind.), and Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.).

In the House of Representatives, the resolution is also cosponsored by Reps. Randy Weber (R-Texas-14), Aaron Bean (R-Fla.-04), Dan Meuser (R-Pa.-09), Juan Ciscomani (R-Ariz.-06), Vern Buchanan (R-Fla.-16), Dale Strong (R-Ala.-05), Darrell Issa (R-Calif.-48), Riley Moore (R-W.Va.-02), Kat Cammack (R-Fla.-03), Jack Bergman (R-Mich.-01), Nancy Mace (R-S.C.-01), Julia Letlow (R-La.-05), Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Iowa-01), Rich McCormick (R-Ga.-07), Scott Fitzgerald (R-Wis.-05), Mike Kelly (R-Pa.-16), Joe Wilson (R-S.C.-02), Tim Moore (R-N.C.-14), Eric Burlison (R-Mo.-07), Neal Dunn (R-Fla.-02), Tom Barrett (R-Mich.-07), Mark Green (R-Tenn.-07), Scott Franklin (R-Fla.-18), Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.-04), Buddy Carter (R-Ga.-01), and John James (R-Mich.-10).

Read the National School Choice Week resolution here.

BACKGROUND

Sen. Cruz is the leading fighter for school choice in the Senate: