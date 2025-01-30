Public Assistance Needed to Locate the Next of Kin

To Whom It May Concern:

We are requesting the public’s assistance in locating next of kin for the following deceased individuals. We would appreciate your publishing a brief notice in the next few days in the hopes that family or friends may see the information and contact this office.

Sincerely,

Michelle R. Sanford, Ph.D., D-ABFE ID Coordinator

Forensic Investigations

The information follows on the next page:

ALFREDO GALVAN COMPEAN – White Male, 08/02/1964: Mr. Compean died at Memorial Hermann Hospital, Greater Heights in Houston, TX on 11/14/2024. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML24-4663.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/134675)

JOSEPH PERRY – Black Male, 04/15/1950: Mr. Perry died in the 4900 block of Dumore Drive in Houston, TX on 12/22/2024. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927- 5000 and refer to case ML24-5149.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/136514)

JESSIE THOMPSON – Black Male, 01/19/1954: Mr. Thompson died at Memorial Hermann Hospital, Greater Heights in Houston, TX on 01/01/2025. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML25-0016.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/136506)

JOHN PAUL ANDRADA – White Male, 09/02/1962: Mr. Andrada died in the 6600 block of Canal Street in Houston, TX on 01/06/2025. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML25-0081.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/137353)

JIMMY LEE SMITH – Black Male, 11/30/1961: Mr. Smith at the Lyndon B. Johnson (LBJ) Hospital in Houston, TX on 01/08/2025. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML25-0114.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/137517)

VICTOR GARCIA – Hispanic Male, 04/25/1988: Mr. Garcia died in the 10100 block of Club Creek Drive in Houston, TX on 01/06/2025. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML25-0133.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/137513)

JOHN RANDOLPH TREVINO – White Male, 07/19/1956:

Mr.Trevino died at St. Joseph Medical Center in Houston, TX on 01/10/2025. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML25-0160.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/137519)

BARBIE WERT – White (Biological) Male, 02/18/1948: Mx. Wert appeared to identify as female. They died in the 300 block of West 19th Street in Houston, TX on 01/14/2025. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML25-0215.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/137521)