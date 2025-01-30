Katy ISD to Dedicate Nelson Junior High School, Honor Namesakes

KATY, TX [January 30, 2025] – On Feb. 3, 2025, Katy ISD will officially dedicate Nelson Junior High School and proudly honor the school’s namesake Nelson family for its legacy of service to the district and community.

The event begins at 5 p.m. with a brief reception before the 5:30 p.m. program.

Spanning five generations in Katy, members of the Nelson family have served on the district’s Board of Trustees, as part of school FFA programs and in other active ways to support the district and its students. Of special note, the Nelson family once owned the land where the school is located.

Built as part of a voter-approved bond in 2021, Nelson Junior High is located at 25747 Longenbaugh Road and serves families in Katy ISD’s rapidly growing northwest quadrant. The school welcomed its first students this year, serving nearly 1,000 students in grades 6-8.

Katy ISD honors educators, community servants and area families, often naming schools after those who have made indelible marks on district students and the community.

Please RSVP with your attendance by Friday, Jan. 31 by noon.

What: Nelson Junior High School Dedication Where: Nelson Junior High School

25747 Longenbaugh Rd. Katy, TX 77493 When: Monday, Feb. 3, 2025 Reception – 5 p.m. Program – 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. Contact: Rachel Ross, General Manager of Media Relations 832-392-5763 RachelJRoss@katyisd.org

Photograph: Members of the Nelson family