Katy ISD Names David Rider Incoming Police Chief

Distinguished ISD top cop brings decades of school police leadership to his new role

KATY [January 30, 2025] – Katy ISD has named 34-year law enforcement veteran David Rider as incoming Chief of Police. The new chief will assume Katy ISD’s top law enforcement post on Monday, February 17.

“Chief Rider’s distinguished career in public education policing and his emphasis on relational law enforcement, with officers as co-educators in schools, is an excellent fit for Katy ISD,” said Katy ISD Superintendent Ken Gregorski. “His extensive expertise in school-based law enforcement and his leadership experience in large-scale ISDs are unparalleled in our region.”

Rider most recently served as chief of police for Fort Bend ISD, a post he held since 2010 for the district of 79,000 students and 83 campuses. Prior to that, he was assistant police chief for Austin ISD, where he served for nearly 13 years. He began his tenure in law enforcement in Kingsville, joining as a patrol officer in 1991 before being promoted to corporal and serving there until 1997.

Chief Rider earned his undergraduate degree in psychology from Texas A&I University in Kingsville, Texas. He attended the Bill Blackwood Leadership Command College in 1998 and earned his master’s degree in criminal justice management from Sam Houston State University.

“I’m excited to join Katy ISD and build relationships throughout the department and with the stellar students, staff and community of this district,” Rider said. “Our department will work every day to maintain a safe and secure environment for all Katy ISD learners and staff.”