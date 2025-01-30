Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones, Houston Parks Board Start Construction on First of Three New Trail Projects

Projects will add or enhance 4.4 miles of trails along the Brays Bayou Greenway

HOUSTON – January 30, 2025 – On Tuesday, Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones and Houston Parks Board (HPB) were joined by Mayor John Whitmire and community members to celebrate the start of the construction of new trails and amenities along the Brays Bayou Greenway near Meyerland. Over the next three years, HPB will construct three connected projects along the Brays Bayou Greenway that will make significant improvements to trail connectivity and safety. In total, these projects will create 4.4 miles of new or improved trails and seven new pedestrian and bicycle underpasses along the Brays Bayou Greenway. In addition, a new memorial plaza honoring Captain Gary L. Herod will be built near Mullins Drive.

Precinct 4 has provided $3.805 million in funding through its Places 4 People initiative, with the remaining $3.45 million coming through an annual economic development grant from the City of Houston to HPB to maintain the Bayou Greenways. The grant covers day-to-day maintenance, flood cleanup, and long-term repair and replacement of the trails and site amenities.

“These projects are a testament to what’s possible when the public and private sectors work together,” said Mayor John Whitmire. “My office is proud to collaborate with Commissioner Briones and support the development of safe, off-street trails for all citizens.”

“These new trails are about more than just connecting neighborhoods—they’re about connecting people to each other, to nature, and to opportunities for recreation and wellness,” said Commissioner Lesley Briones. “With safer paths and enhanced accessibility, this project ensures families and residents of all ages will be able to enjoy Brays Bayou Greenway. The addition of the Captain Herod Memorial Plaza honors a true hero, and the sacrifices made to protect our community. I’m thankful to the Houston Parks Board for their continued collaboration in improving the quality of life for our Precinct 4 residents.”

The Captain Herod Memorial Plaza honors Captain Gary L. Herod, a Texas National Guard pilot who sacrificed his life in 1961 and saved many lives by guiding his failing jet into an open area along Brays Bayou, avoiding thousands of nearby homes. A nearby elementary school is named after Captain Herod, and this memorial plaza will celebrate his sacrifice to the community. Once complete, the plaza will be located along the new greenway segment and feature new landscaping, lighting, benches, and commemorative signage. The plaza was funded by Precinct 4 in addition to community donations led by Brays Bayou Association President Charles Goforth.

“We are proud that these additions to the Brays Bayou Greenway will commemorate the bravery and legacy of Captain Herod,” said Beth White, President and CEO, Houston Parks Board. “Houston Parks Board is incredibly grateful for the continued investment from Commissioner Briones and her office in supporting transformational parks and greenspace projects. Alongside our community partners, we continue to advance our vision of building an interconnected trail system across the region.”

In total, these three projects include:

The building of a one-mile 10-foot-wide trail on the north side of Brays Bayou between Chimney Rock and Hillcroft that connects to the Atwell Pedestrian Bridge. A new memorial plaza near Mullins Drive along the future greenway commemorating Captain Herod featuring landscaping, lighting, benches, and signage. An ADA-accessible trail connection to the METRO bus stop at Mullins Drive.

The building of four new underpasses and lower-shelf trails along on the south side of Brays Bayou at S Rice Avenue, Chimney Rock Road, Hillcroft Avenue, and N/S Braeswood Boulevard.

The replacement of the existing 8-foot-wide asphalt trail with 10-foot-wide concrete between Fondren and Braeburn Glen, which includes three new underpasses at Fondren Road, Braes Bayou Drive, and Bissonnet Street.

In addition, HPB will continue its Conservation and Maintenance Program for the greenway, including trash pickup, mowing, upkeep of the trail and amenities, and flood cleanup.

Through the completion of these three segments, HPB and Precinct 4 will be making a significant investment towards a fully connected 34-mile Brays Bayou Greenway between Archbishop Fiorenza Park in west Houston and the Ship Channel in east Houston.

HPB is serving as the project manager and will oversee the construction of the three projects. B&D Contractors, Inc. is serving as the construction firm, and the engineer for the first project is LJA Engineering, which will be the trail between Chimney Rock and Hillcroft Avenue.

For additional details on these projects and to stay informed of the latest updates, visit cp4.harriscountytx.gov.