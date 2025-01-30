Brookshire Brothers Charitable Foundation Presents Checks to 2025 Grant Recipients

$125,000 was distributed to 53 nonprofit organizations

LUFKIN, TEXAS (January 29, 2025)…The Brookshire Brothers Charitable Foundation celebrated its grant recipients at a check presentation ceremony on Wednesday.

The Brookshire Brothers Charitable Foundation (BBCF), a 501c3 organization that supports the mission and vision of Brookshire Brothers, Inc., distributed $125,000 to 53 highly deserving nonprofit organizations and educational foundations across the states of Texas and Louisiana. Ten of those nonprofits were first-time recipients of the BBCF grant.

For more than 100 years, Brookshire Brothers has made charitable contributions to aid in the fight against food insecurity and in support of programs and initiatives focused on education and the health and wellbeing of the communities it serves. In addition to regular donations made by the corporation, the BBCF furthers the company’s mission by assisting additional agencies on a larger scale each year. Funded by Brookshire Brothers’ generous vendor partners, the charitable foundation has given away more than two million dollars over the past two decades.

“Our board of directors is truly inspired by everything these organizations are able to accomplish, and we are honored to provide resources to help them further all the good they do,” said Brookshire Brothers Charitable Foundation Board Chairman Sally Alvis.

The nonprofit organizations and educational foundations who received grants from the BBCF this year include:

4Kids 4Families (East Texas)

Alcohol & Drug Abuse Council (Lufkin)

Angelina College Foundation (Lufkin)

Books from Birth (Hearne)

Bosque Valley Food Pantry (Valley Mills)

Boys & Girls Club of Walker County (Huntsville)

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley (Bryan and Caldwell)

Boys & Girls Clubs of Deep East Texas (Lufkin, Nacogdoches, Crockett, Diboll, Livingston, San Augustine, Silsbee)

Call for Help (Hearne)

Caring Christians Sharing Mission (Sour Lake)

Christian Community Services (Navasota)

Christian Information and Service Center (Lufkin)

Clawson Heart Center (Pollok)

College Station ISD Education Foundation (College Station)

Concerned Black Men of Lufkin (Lufkin)

East Texas Food Bank (East Texas)

Friends of the Ellen Trout Zoo (Lufkin)

Gateway Community Partners (Lufkin and Jacksonville)

God’s Garage (Conroe)

Greater East Texas Community Action Program (Nacogdoches)

Harvest Food Pantry (Nacogdoches)

Heavenly Blessings Food Pantry (Colmesneil)

Junior League of Lufkin (Lufkin)

Katy Responds (Katy)

Kirbyville Christian Outreach (Kirbyville)

La Iglesia Apostolica of Beaumont, Inc. (Beaumont)

Lago Vista Women’s Club (Lago Vista)

Legacy Institute for Financial Empowerment (Lufkin)

Lufkin Creative (Lufkin)

Lufkin ISD Education Foundation (Lufkin)

Museum of East Texas (Lufkin)

Newton Food Share (Newton)

Nigton Historical Development Project (Nigton)

Pilot Point Educational Foundation (Pilot Point)

Progressive Missionary Baptist Church (Hearne)

Sam Houston State University Food Pantry (Huntsville)

San Augustine ISD Education Foundation (San Augustine)

Scotty’s House Brazos Valley Child Advocacy Center (Bryan)

Seasons of Hope (Lufkin)

Solid Foundation Association (Nacogdoches)

St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Volunteers (Lufkin)

The Boaz House (Brookshire)

The Joseph House (Lufkin)

The Lake Whitney Ministerial Alliance (Lake Whitney)

The Men’s Fieldhouse (Lufkin)

The Mosaic Center (Lufkin)

The Polk County Mission Center (Livingston)

The Salvation Army of Lufkin (Lufkin)

The Village Nac (Nacogdoches)

Transformation Pathway (Dublin)

Volunteer Services Council (Lufkin)

Women’s Shelter of East Texas (Lufkin)

Zavalla Food Pantry (Zavalla)

Photos provided by Mike Zimmerman: https://we.tl/t-s75xLA1EIE

ABOUT BROOKSHIRE BROTHERS CHARITABLE FOUNDATION

The Brookshire Brothers Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that was established to fund specific projects that align with Brookshire Brothers’ core values. The foundation has given more than two million dollars to a variety of nonprofit organizations over the past two decades, thanks to the generous support of Brookshire Brothers’ vendor partners who participate in charitable golf tournaments each year.

ABOUT BROOKSHIRE BROTHERS

Brookshire Brothers is a 100% employee-owned, community-centered grocer based in Lufkin, Texas. Founded in 1921, this regional grocery chain operates nearly 120 locations that stretch west to the Texas Hill Country and east to Lake Charles, Louisiana. Though its focus remains on traditional grocery and pharmacy, Brookshire Brothers has complimentary formats that include fuel and tobacco operations, coffee shops and event venues. Brookshire Brothers is committed to quality and service in its stores and is known for its good people who sell good food and do good deeds in the communities they serve. https://www.brookshirebrothers.com/