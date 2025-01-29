Public Assistance needed to identify Decedent

UNIDENTIFIED DECEDENT FLIER

Announcement Date: 1/28/2025   Date of

Death/Recovery:

 1/22/2025  
IFS Case Number: ML25-0332 Law Enforcement Agency and Case

Number:

 Houston Police Department 9607125A
NamUs.gov: https://www.namus.gov/UnidentifiedPersons/Case#/137207  
Recovery Location: 1805 Congress Street, Houston, TX 77002  
Demographic Description:
Sex: Female Height:

Weight:

 5’2”

120lbs

 Age: Adult Race: White
ADDITIONAL IDENTIFIERS:
The decedent has no observable tattoos or scars. She was clothed in black zippered hooded sweatshirt, “Time and Tru” brand , size L (12-14); burnt orange zippered hooded sweatshirt with “TEXAS” in white across the front and “LONGHORNS” along the left sleeve, “Victoria’s Secret Pink with 5th & Ocean” brand, size L; gray short sleeved fitted t-shirt; blue jeans, “Cello Jeans” brand, size 11; gray sweatpants, “Fruit of the Loom” brand,

size M; gray bra, “Warners” brand, size M; black and green striped socks with “Rick and Morty” design.
CASE DETAILS:
The decedent was found in a parking lot on Congress Street, behind a bus stop shelter, across the street from

Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX. She was found with blankets, appeared to be experiencing homelessness and had no identification.

PHOTOS:

Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences | 1861 Old Spanish Trail, Houston, Texas 77054 | www.harriscountytx.gov/ifs