Public Assistance needed to identify Decedent

UNIDENTIFIED DECEDENT FLIER
|Announcement Date:
|1/28/2025
|Date of
Death/Recovery:
|1/22/2025
|IFS Case Number:
|ML25-0332
|Law Enforcement Agency and Case
Number:
|Houston Police Department 9607125A
|NamUs.gov:
|https://www.namus.gov/UnidentifiedPersons/Case#/137207
|Recovery Location:
|1805 Congress Street, Houston, TX 77002
|Demographic Description:
|Sex:
|Female
|Height:
Weight:
|5’2”
120lbs
|Age:
|Adult
|Race:
|White
|ADDITIONAL IDENTIFIERS:
|The decedent has no observable tattoos or scars. She was clothed in black zippered hooded sweatshirt, “Time and Tru” brand , size L (12-14); burnt orange zippered hooded sweatshirt with “TEXAS” in white across the front and “LONGHORNS” along the left sleeve, “Victoria’s Secret Pink with 5th & Ocean” brand, size L; gray short sleeved fitted t-shirt; blue jeans, “Cello Jeans” brand, size 11; gray sweatpants, “Fruit of the Loom” brand,
size M; gray bra, “Warners” brand, size M; black and green striped socks with “Rick and Morty” design.
|CASE DETAILS:
|The decedent was found in a parking lot on Congress Street, behind a bus stop shelter, across the street from
Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX. She was found with blankets, appeared to be experiencing homelessness and had no identification.
PHOTOS:
Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences | 1861 Old Spanish Trail, Houston, Texas 77054 | www.harriscountytx.gov/ifs