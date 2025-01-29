Night of Beauty: Empowering Survivors with Love and Care

Katy Christian Ministries (KCM) Crisis Center is hosting a Night of Beauty, a special event for survivors of Domestic Violence and Sexual Abuse. This unforgettable evening is dedicated to supporting each survivor with moments of pampering, self-care, and joy as they continue their journey toward healing. Here’s how YOU can help make this night magical: Sponsor the Event and the KCM Crisis Center: Your donations help provide snacks, drinks, and more for the event. Additional funds will go to support the operations of the KCM Crisis Center where in 2023 we assisted over 3100 survivors.

Donate Supplies: We need 12″ baskets, cellophane, stuffing, balloons, tablecloths, and items for kids’ baskets. Ready to get involved? Contact: Yolanda Armenta Crisis Center Director 281.391.5262 ext. 401 yolanda.armenta@ktcm.org Together we can show our survivors that they are seen, valued, and loved.