LOCAL McDONALD’S RESTAURANTS TO HOLD ‘SHARE THE LOVE’ FUNDRAISER FOR RMHC FROM FEB. 1-14

Funds will benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities Greater Houston

(HOUSTON – January XX, 2025) Next month, local McDonald’s restaurants will hold a fundraiser to support Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Greater Houston in their mission of keeping families close while a seriously ill or injured child receives medical care. The fundraiser, coined ‘Share the Love’ will take place at McDonald’s restaurants across Greater Houston from Feb. 1-14.

“We are deeply thankful for the McDonald’s Houston owner/operators and their customers’ unwavering support,” said Cristina Vetrano, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities Greater Houston. “Their dedication to our mission through initiatives like Share the Love empowers us to create a home Away from Home for families during some of their toughest moments. It’s a powerful reminder that even small acts of kindness can have a tremendous impact on our House and the families we serve in our community.”

Participating in the RMHC Share the Love campaign is easy! When you visit McDonald’s, simply add a donation of $1, $3, or $5 to your meal in the Drive Thru or at the register inside the restaurant. Participating locations will have paper houses on display, each one representing a donation that will benefit the local RMHC chapter.

“We’re thrilled to host the Share the Love Fundraiser for RMHC Greater Houston,” said Carla Moore, local McDonald’s Owner/Operator and President of McDonald’s of Greater Houston. “Bringing our community together to support RMHC and make a meaningful difference for families in need is a powerful reminder of what we can achieve when we work together. We look forward to seeing the incredible impact this fundraiser will have on the families who rely on RMHC’s support during challenging times.”

In addition to the two-week fundraiser, customers can donate to RMHC anytime they visit McDonald’s by choosing to round up their check to the nearest whole dollar. Round-Up for RMHC is available at kiosks inside the restaurant or by letting the cashier know in the Drive Thru or the front register that you’d like to round up your purchase.

ABOUT McDONALD’S GREATER HOUSTON OWNER/OPERATORS

The McDonald’s Greater Houston Owner/Operators Association (GHOA) is a co-operative of local business owners who own and operate more than 300 McDonald’s restaurants in Greater Houston. GHOA-owned McDonald’s restaurants employ more than 15,000 people in the Greater Houston community. Follow Houston McDonald’s on Instagram @McDonaldsHouston and Facebook @McDonaldsHouston and TikTok @McDonaldsHouston.

ABOUT RMHC GREATER HOUSTON

Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Greater Houston provides crucial healthcare services and programs for families from Greater Houston, throughout the United States and from all around the world Holcombe House, the flagship RMHC House in Houston, along with hospital family rooms and lounges, provide a home away from home for families with seriously ill or injured children undergoing treatment in the Texas Medical Center (TMC). Locations provide a range of amenities, including community kitchens, laundry facilities, a food distribution center, social and educational services, a shuttle service, indoor and outdoor play areas, year-round family activities, and more. With a total of 111 private bedrooms located within the TMC—spanning across Holcombe House, Texas Children’s Hospital, Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital, and MD Anderson Children’s Cancer Hospital—RMHC ensures families have a comforting and supportive environment during their child’s medical journey. Additionally, in-hospital programs and the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile extend fundamental pediatric care to underserved communities, reinforcing the commitment to supporting families in need throughout Greater Houston. To learn more, visit rmhchouston.org and follow @RMHChouston on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.