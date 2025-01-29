Houston Arboretum’s popular Tapas on the Trails is back February 15th with Coast-to-Coast Classics and beverage pairings

WHAT:

Houston Arboretum & Nature Center presents its annual Valentine’s-themed Tapas on the Trails, back by popular demand on Saturday, Feb. 15. Help raise funds for conservation and education efforts through the Arboretum’s most popular event for adults each year.

Enjoy tasty tapas and perfectly paired libations with that special someone or a group of your favorite friends. This special evening features a leisurely walk on softly lit trails, through the forest and under the moonlight. With a focus on Coast-to-Coast Classics, guests will experience five food stops and sample specially selected beers and wines. The menu is crafted by expert chefs at Cotton Culinary, Kelly Prohl of Double Decanted, and Lennie Ambrose of Saint Arnold Brewing Company.

The Tapas menu:

Station 1 | Blackened Shrimp Deviled Eggs Wine pairing: Days of Youth, The Diver, Sparkling Brut – CA Beer pairing: Harmony IPA

Station 2 | Porcini Mushroom Beggars Purse Wine pairing: Hedges CMS – Columbia Valley, WA Beer pairing: Amber Ale

Station 3 | Stuffed Cabbage Rolls Wine pairing: Stoller Family Estate Chardonnay – Willamette Valley, OR Beer pairing: Elissa IPA

Palate Cleanser | Rhubarb & Star Anise Sorbet Beer Pairing: Hop Spring

Station 4 | Mexican Shaved Street Taco Wine pairing: Aviary Cabernet – CA Beer pairing: Art Car IPA

Station 5: Raspberry Sopapilla Cheesecake All previous wine pairings available Beer pairing: Irish Hello



Participants are invited to upgrade to a VIP Experience for an additional $20 donation to the Arboretum. Each upgrade includes:

A bubbly welcome beverage

An exclusive live animal encounter

A raffle ticket for a 1.5-liter magnum bottle of wine (valued at more than $150)

Access to the VIP Lounge

WHERE:

Houston Arboretum & Nature Center

4501 Woodway Dr.

Houston, TX 77024

Alternate entrance: 120 West Loop North Frwy.

WHEN:

Saturday, Feb. 15th

5 p.m. – 9 p.m. (last trail admittance 7:15 p.m.)

Registration is available in 15-minute intervals

WHO:

The Houston Arboretum’s partners for Tapas on the Trails include Cotton Culinary, Saint Arnold Brewery, Double Decanted, and Any Occasion Tents & Events.

TICKETS:

Tickets are now available for members and non-members, ranging from $100 to $110. Go to https://houstonarboretum.org/event/tapas-on-the-trails/. Click on the registration tab to purchase tickets. The event is for ages 21 and up only.

PARKING:

Parking is free for all guests during Tapas on the Trails, and cars left overnight will not be towed. Do not leave valuables in your car. You can park at either the 610 or Woodway Parking Loops and follow the signs to the McGovern Education Campus and Nature Center. The pathway from the Woodway Loop to the Nature Center is lit by permanent pathway lights and check-in is located inside the Nature Center building.

The Arboretum recommends using a designated driver, ridesharing, or taxi service for guests who drink alcohol. Drivers may pick up at the 610 or Woodway entrances, so please be aware of this when booking their services.

MORE:

Please consider $50 of your ticket price to be a fully tax-deductible donation to the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center. At your request, a formal acknowledgement can be sent.

# # #

Link to high resolution photos here

Credits: Anthony Rathbun and Paul Davis

ABOUT:

The mission of the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center is to provide education about the natural environment to people of all ages and to protect and enhance the Arboretum as a haven and as a sanctuary for native plants and animals. The Houston Arboretum & Nature Center, one of the first nature education facilities for children in the state of Texas serves more than 600,000 visitors annually. The Arboretum also provides nature education for more than 10,000 children annually. For more information about the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center and levels of membership visit houstonarboretum.org.