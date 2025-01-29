Cornyn, Cruz Accepting Applications for District Court, U.S. Attorney, U.S. Marshal Vacancies

WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Senators John Cornyn (R-TX) and Ted Cruz (R-TX) announced that they are accepting applications for federal judicial vacancies in the Northern, Southern, and Western Districts of Texas. These vacancies are located in Dallas, Houston, McAllen, Austin, and Waco. The Senators are also accepting applications for U.S. Attorney and U.S. Marshal vacancies in the Eastern, Northern, Southern, and Western Districts of Texas.

“As a former judge and Attorney General of Texas, I know firsthand how critical it is for our state to have the best and brightest jurists sitting on the federal bench and working to uphold the rule of law,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I encourage qualified Texans who are interested in serving to submit their applications to our review committee.”

“Selecting lawyers to serve as federal judges is one of the most important duties I have as a U.S. Senator,” said Sen. Cruz. “Texans deserve principled, unwavering leaders who will defend the Constitution, honor the rule of law, and serve with integrity. Texas is home to some of the nation’s most brilliant legal minds, and Senator Cornyn and I will recommend exceptional candidates who embody those strengths.”

Senators Cornyn and Cruz have established the Federal Judicial Evaluation Committee (FJEC), a bipartisan panel of leading attorneys in Texas, which reviews applications, interviews candidates, and makes recommendations to the Senators to help fill judicial vacancies.

Application Information:

Sens. Cornyn and Cruz invite qualified candidates to seek appointment by submitting their resumes and completed questionnaires to both lawmakers’ offices. The questionnaire is available here. Completed application packets must be received at the below email addresses no later than March 3, 2025. Email is strongly recommended because of delays due to security procedures involving Congressional mail. Submitted questionnaires for judicial vacancies will be reviewed by the Federal Judicial Evaluation Committee, and selected candidates will be invited to interview. Questions regarding applications may also be directed to the contacts listed below.

U.S. Senator John Cornyn

FJEC@cornyn.senate.gov

Attn: Franci Rooney Becker

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz

FJEC@cruz.senate.gov

Attn: Kenneth Lee