Texas Sports Hall of Fame Celebrates Freeman High School Softball Team With Statewide Award for Service

KATY, TX [January 28, 2025] – Setting the bar high in its inaugural season, Freeman High School's softball team has been named the sole statewide recipient of the 2025 Grant Teaff Beyond the Game Team Award, given to the Texas high school team each year that exemplifies outstanding service to the community.

As part of the recognition, the Grant Teaff Foundation will award the team a $5,000 grant, and the Texas Sports Hall of Fame will honor the team during its 2025 induction banquet.

“This award reflects our Freeman High School GOLD standard. Through opportunities for service and leadership, our students and staff are determined to make a difference in our community,” said Gina Cobb, principal of Freeman High School. “ Congratulations to Coach Jill Voss and our softball team for this amazing achievement and for modeling how our entire school can ‘be above’.”

Opened in August 2024, Freeman High School is Katy ISD’s 10th high school campus and was named in honor of the Freeman family, who deeply treasured service to their community. The Grant Teaff Beyond the Game Team Award demonstrates that the Freeman family’s commitment to serving others continues to thrive at their namesake campus.

During the year, the team participated in service projects including volunteering at a local animal shelter, packing Thanksgiving boxes, placing flags on veterans’ graves at the Houston National Cemetery and adopting a child for Christmas through Katy Christian Ministries Santa’s Sleigh.

“Our culture encourages student-athletes to give back, allowing them to grow as young women and become better sisters, daughters, teammates and human beings,” said Coach Voss. “Each project helps these young ladies become better servant leaders and understand the true meaning of service over self.”

The nation’s first and largest state sports hall of fame, the Texas Sports Hall of Fame honors more than 400 sports legends and houses more than 18,000 pieces of memorabilia. The Grant Teaff Beyond the Game Award is supported by the Grant Teaff Foundation and the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, with the support of the Texas High School Coaches Association, Dave Campbell Texas Football and the Texas High School Athletic Directors Association.