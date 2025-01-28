Sens. Cruz, Rep. Bice, Colleagues Introduce Stop Illegal Reentry Act

Legislation imposes mandatory minimum sentences for illegal aliens with multiple convictions or who commit aggravated felonies

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and Rep. Stephanie Bice (R-Okla.-05) introduced the Stop Illegal Reentry Act, also known as Kate’s Law. The bill would amend federal law to impose a mandatory minimum sentence of five years for an illegal alien who has multiple convictions, or a conviction for an aggravated felony.

Upon introduction, Sen. Cruz said, “I first introduced the Stop Illegal Reentry Act, also known as Kate’s Law, a decade ago. It is named in honor of Kate Steinle, who was murdered by an illegal alien and convicted felon who had reentered our country. President Trump and the new Republican Congress are taking decisive action to restore order and address the chaos created by the Biden administration. I urge my colleagues to support this legislation and pass it expeditiously.”

Rep. Bice said, “We must take a firm stance against individuals who continue to violate our laws and endanger the safety of the American people. The previous Administration’s disastrous handling of border enforcement has made our country less safe and our streets more dangerous. By imposing serious penalties on violent felons who repeatedly re-enter the country after deportation, we can deter the cycle of illegal reentry, uphold the rule of law, and send a clear message that actions have consequences.”

Sen. Grassley said, “America is a sovereign nation, and our borders shouldn’t be abused. We need tougher penalties for individuals who re-enter our country illegally, especially those who do so with a criminal history. The Stop Illegal Reentry Act would help keep dangerous criminals off the streets and crack down on those who consistently disregard our nation’s immigration laws.”

Sen. Scott said, “It is shocking to think that an illegal alien can repeatedly enter our country, be removed, and subsequently re-enter the country illegally without serious consequences, especially when that illegal alien is convicted of violent crimes. After four years of Joe Biden’s open border and soft-on-crime policies allowing this to happen, it is no wonder families feel unsafe in their everyday lives and overwhelmingly elected President Trump to restore law and order. Kate’s Law will equip federal law enforcement to crack down on and deter repeated illegal border crossers, and will hold violent illegal aliens accountable to stop them from causing harm in our communities.”

The bill was also co-sponsored by Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), James Lankford (R-Okla.), Ted Budd (R-N.C.), Pete Ricketts (R-Neb.), and Jim Justice (R-W.Va.).

Rep. Bice introduced the companion legislation in the House of Representatives.

BACKGROUND

The Stop Illegal Reentry Act would increase criminal penalties for certain aliens who illegally reenter the United States after removal or exclusion.

The legislation, colloquially known as Kate’s Law, was named for Kate Steinle, a 32-year-old woman tragically shot and killed by an illegal alien who had several felony convictions and had been deported from the United States five times.

This bill would amend federal law to impose a mandatory minimum sentence of five years for any person who has multiple convictions, or a conviction for an aggravated felony, who enters the country illegally.