HONORING CENTURIES OF SERVICE: U.S. ARMED FORCES LEADERS NAMED GRAND MARSHALS OF 2025 HOUSTON LIVESTOCK SHOW AND RODEO™ DOWNTOWN PARADE

U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Navy dignitaries will help kick off the Rodeo season at the annual parade Saturday, March 1

JAN. 28, 2025 — HOUSTON — The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is excited to announce that top leaders from three U.S. military branches will lead the charge of the 2025 Rodeo by serving as grand marshals. The 2025 grand marshals include U.S. Army Commanding General James E. Rainey, U.S. Navy Rear Admiral James P. Waters, and U.S. Marine Corps Brigadier General James A. Ryans II. All three military branches these leaders serve will celebrate 250 years of service in 2025, making it a special year for them to serve as the Rodeo’s 2025 grand marshals.

“The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo proudly supports the bravery and sacrifice of the men and women who serve our country, and to honor them on a year when all three branches mark two and a half centuries of service is one that cannot be overstated,” said Chris Boleman, Rodeo president and CEO of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. “The Rodeo uniquely salutes those who serve throughout the Rodeo season, including Armed Forces Appreciation Day, presented by Crown Royal, and this announcement brings that same touch to the parade in downtown Houston.”

Gen. Rainey commissioned as an infantry lieutenant upon graduating from Eastern Kentucky University in 1987. He has commanded at every level from platoon to division and has served in numerous combat deployments in both Iraq and Afghanistan. Gen. Rainey was honored as the Senior General Officer on Armed Forces Appreciation Day at the 2024 Rodeo.

Rear Adm. James Waters took command of Navy Recruiting Command in March 2024. He is a native of Ellington, Connecticut, and graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 1989. His sea tours include various division officer assignments on USS Henry M. Jackson, engineering officer on USS Philadelphia and executive officer on USS Alabama. He commanded the fast attack submarine USS Virginia (SSN 774), Submarine Squadron 4, and Submarine Group 2. Rear Adm. Waters and his wife, Terry, have four adult children and live in Millington, TN.

Brigadier Gen. Ryans enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1988 and was commissioned upon graduating from Jacksonville University in 1995. Following The Basic School and Infantry Officer Course, he reported to the 1st Battalion, 8th Marines, where he served as a Platoon Commander and Company Executive Officer. Gen. Ryans has held Command at all levels. As the Commanding General, Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Western Recruiting Region, he is in command of all recruiting efforts in the Western United States, which includes Recruiting Station Houston. Gen. Ryans and his wife, Krista, have four children.

The Downtown Rodeo Parade is a tradition that began in 1938 and marks the official start of the Rodeo season.

Downtown Rodeo Parade Schedule

Prior to the start of the parade will be the Rodeo Run, presented by ConocoPhillips.

9:00 a.m. 10K Wheelchair

9:10 a.m. 5K & 10K Corral A, 10K Timed 9:35 a.m. 5K Timed

10 a.m. Downtown Rodeo Parade begins

For more information about the Downtown Rodeo Parade, visit: rodeohouston.com/Visit-the- Rodeo/Pre-Rodeo-Events/Parade.

About the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo promotes agriculture by hosting an annual, family-friendly experience that educates and entertains the public, supports Texas youth, showcases Western heritage, and provides year-round educational support within the community. Since its beginning in 1932, the Rodeo has committed more than $630 million to the youth of Texas and education. The 2025 Rodeo is scheduled for March 4 – March 23. The 2025 World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest, presented by Cotton Holdings, is scheduled for Feb. 27 – March 1. For more information, visit rodeohouston.com, download the RODEOHOUSTON app and follow @RODEOHOUSTON online via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube for all the latest news.