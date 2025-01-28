Harmony School of Innovation – Sugar Land Named State Winner in Samsung’s Solve for Tomorrow Competition 

HOUSTON – Three Harmony School of Innovation – Sugar Land students have been named state champions in the 2024-2025 Samsung’s Solve for Tomorrow competition.

Syed Abidi, Nilgun Duman and Sara Saylam competed against hundreds of other middle and high school teams across the country. The student-teacher team was lead by Nebi Sahin, a Physics and Engineering Teacher at Harmony School of Innovation – Sugar Land.

The competition pits public school students in grades 6–12 to leverage STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) to develop innovative solutions that address pressing local issues in their communities.

“We sincerely hope our students feel highly proud of this accomplishment as one of our 50 State Winners,” said Sahin.

This win has earned Harmony School of Innovation – Sugar Land a Samsung Video Kit to help create their “STEM solution pitch video,” along with $12,000 worth of Samsung technology.

For the past 15 years, Samsung Solve for Tomorrow competition awards more than $2 million annually in Samsung technology and classroom supplies to participating schools throughout the U.S.

The Harmony School of Innovation – Sugar Land moves into Phase 3 of the competition. National Finalists will be announce on March 18, 2025.

Harmony Public Schools is a Texas-born, Texas-wide public charter school system with more than 60 campuses serving PreK-Grade 12 students in 23 cities across the state, including Greater Houston, DFW, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Waco, Lubbock, Midland-Odessa, Bryan, Beaumont, and the Rio Grande Valley. Harmony’s curriculum places a heavy focus on STEM skills, Character Education, project-based learning, and college readiness.

