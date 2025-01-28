Cast Theatrical’s 2025 Season Opens with comedy Cookin’ with Gus

Rosenberg, TX – Cast Theatrical Company is proud to present the first production of its 2025 season, Cookin’ with Gus by Mary Chase.

Directed by Darin Mielke, Cookin’ with Gus is about Gussie Richardson, a famous food columnist and cookbook author whose agent comes to tell her she’s been offered her own daily network television show. She wants to do it, but her husband Walter is dead-set against it, and then there’s the discovery that Gussie has stage fright and can’t open her mouth in front of a camera. Everyone has a different (and often hilariously misguided) idea for how to help her overcome her stage fright, and just when Gussie thinks she’s cured, the taping turns into a comic nightmare concluding in an all-out food fight that almost ends the show (and her marriage).

Performances run from February 7 – 23 at Cast Theatrical Company, 1909 Avenue G in Rosenberg. Show times are Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 pm, Sunday matinees at 2:30 pm and a Thursday evening performance at 7:30 pm on February 13.

Cast Theatrical Company is the longest running community theatre in Fort Bend County, founded by a small troupe of amateur actors in 1989, whose vision was to provide easy access to theatrical productions for the enjoyment of the local community and visitors to Rosenberg.