TABC makes arrest in connection to stolen alcohol shipments

A South Texas man has been arrested by agents of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) on charges related to the theft of name-brand distilled spirits being shipped within the state.

Matthew Tafolla, 37, was arrested Jan. 24 by TABC agents in Donna on a second-degree felony charge for theft of cargo. TABC agents were notified in July 2024 of a shipment of spirits that went missing while in transit. A joint investigation by TABC and several partnering law enforcement agencies – including the Travis County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Federal Bureau of Investigations – resulted in TABC recovering the missing inventory in Dallas in late 2024. Further investigation identified a suspect, leading to Tafolla’s arrest on Friday.

TABC’s identification and arrest of Tafolla came about as part of a larger on-going investigation by the agency into multiple alcohol cargo thefts that have occurred across Texas.

“Theft of alcohol inventory not only hurts the affected business, It also hurts the people of Texas who are put at risk by the unregulated sales of these products on the black market,” TABC Chairman Kevin J. Lilly said. “This week’s arrest is a major step forward in this ongoing case, and TABC will continue working tirelessly on this investigation until the involved parties are held accountable.”

Tafolla is currently being held in the Hildalgo County Jail.