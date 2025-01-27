Sens. Cruz, Budd, Colleagues Introduce POLICE Act to Designate Assaulting a Law Enforcement Officer as a Deportable Offense

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, joined Sen. Ted Budd (R-N.C.) in introducing the Protect Our Law Enforcement with Immigration Control and Enforcement (POLICE) Act of 2025. The POLICE Act would strengthen federal law by explicitly designating the assault of a law enforcement officer, firefighter, or other first responders as a deportable offense.

Upon introduction, Sen. Cruz said, “When illegal aliens commit violent crimes against a law enforcement officer, firefighter, or first responder, they must be held fully accountable and be swiftly deported. I am proud to join Senator Budd and my colleagues in introducing commonsense legislation to ensure that this becomes law.

The bill is co-sponsored by Sens. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Katie Britt (R-Ala.), Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.), Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), James Lankford (R-Okla.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Jim Justice (R-W.Va.), and Tim Sheehy (R-Mont.).

Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R-N.Y.-02) introduced the companion legislation in the House of Representatives.

Read the POLICE Act here.