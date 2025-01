The Katy Chapter of AARP will meet Tuesday, February 11th, at Midway BBQ, 6191 Highway Blvd, in Katy. The Katy Chapter of AARP will meet Tuesday, February 11th, at Midway BBQ, 6191 Highway Blvd, in Katy.

The meeting will start at 6:30 pm with a short meeting and announcements, followed by entertainment by Tanya Coury. Tanya plays a variety of R&B, Jazz and Country Bluegrass. She also takes requests.

Visitors are welcome. Please allow time to purchase any food before the meeting begins. Hope to see you there.

Dot Horne-AARP