Houston reVision partners with Connect YMCA to host “ReUnion Breaking Event” and unveil AAU Breaking Program

HOUSTON, January 27, 2025 – Houston reVision, in collaboration with the Connect YMCA presents “ReUnion Breaking Event,” introducing breaking enthusiasts and the local Houston community to a significant milestone for the city’s urban arts scene, while offering a platform for youth empowerment through artistic expression and community connections. This event launches Houston reVision’s participation in the AAU (Amateur Athletic Union) league under the leadership of Houston reVision alumnus Jose Cardenas, while spotlighting reVision’s new AAU Breaking Team and ancillary programs.

The public is invited to celebrate the art of breaking (commonly known as breakdancing) at this showcase and competition on Saturday, February 22 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. More than just a competition, “ReUnion Breaking Event” features talented male and female dancers/athletes of all ages who have represented Houston on the national stage.

Many of them are in consideration to be on reVision’s breaking team under AAU’s structure for inclusivity and sportsmanship.

Houston reVision has been a driving force behind the growth of Houston’s breaking community for over three decades. Every week since October 1996, the organization has hosted CommUnity Night, where dancers of all styles and skill levels gather to connect, practice, and share their passion for the art.

“For 30 years, Houston reVision has been a hub for breaking in Houston, hosting weekly events that foster community and creativity,” says Charles Rotramel, CEO of Houston reVision. “Today, we are proud to see this art form evolve and get the recognition it truly deserves—not just as a dance but as a celebrated Olympic sport. Our new AAU Breaking Program builds on this legacy and provides a structured pathway for young breakers to thrive.”

Houston reVision exists to break the cycle of juvenile justice involvement and homelessness by empowering youth in Harris County through mentorship, artistic expression, access to resources, community support and a renowned soccer program. Transforming lives, one step at a time, the nonprofit is proud to partner with the City of Houston and Houston Arts Alliance to amplify its outreach and impact. The organization’s artistic justice diversion initiatives are an integral part of its mission to empower youth through opportunities for self-expression and community support.

“ReUnion Breaking Event” will feature a scoring system to ensure fair, transparent, and competitive judging. Categories include:

Youth 1 vs 1 Breaking Category: Open to dancers aged 16 and younger. 2 vs 2 Open Styles Category: A thrilling showcase of skill and creativity – any age. 3 vs 3 Breaking Team Category: A breaking showcase – any age.

Additionally, weather permitting, there will be 3-on-3 basketball for all ages and other youth activities outdoors.

“ReUnion Breaking Event” Details:

When: Saturday February 22 from 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Connect YMCA, 6700 Bellaire Blvd., Houston, TX 77074

More: The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit www.houstonrevision.org/houston-revision-breaking-program or contact Houston reVision Director of Engagement, Terri Thorne, at terri@houstonrevision.org. Donations are always appreciated, along with volunteer mentors.

About the AAU Breaking Program

Breaking, which made its Olympic debut in Paris 2024, has rapidly gained recognition as a competitive and athletic art form. By joining the AAU league, Houston reVision not only enhances its status as a leader in urban arts but also invests in developing a new wave of breaking talent.

The AAU program will be helmed by Jose Cardenas, a seasoned professional breaker known for his creativity and mentorship, and Jeffrey Louis (BBoy Jeffro), whose Olympic success has inspired countless young dancers globally. Together, they will provide expert coaching, mentorship, and opportunities for community growth.

Sign up for updates, attend the event, or support Houston reVision’s mission by contributing your time, talents, or donations. Together, we can empower Houston’s youth to dream big, dance boldly, and break boundaries.

About Houston reVision

