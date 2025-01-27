HOUSTON CLAIM CENTER RELOCATING; CLOSED JAN. 30-31

|
The Texas Lottery’s new Houston Claim Center
will open to the public Monday, Feb. 3
|
|
AUSTIN — The Texas Lottery’s Houston Claim Center, located at 1919 N. Loop W. (Suite 100), will be closed to the public on Thursday, Jan. 30 and Friday, Jan. 31, to allow for its move a few miles down the road to Northwest Crossing I, located at 13101 Northwest Freeway (Suite 150), in Houston.
The Houston Claim Center will reopen to the public at its new location, on the first floor of a three-story atrium office building, on Monday, Feb. 3 at 8 a.m. CT. The new location will feature a larger lobby with seven service windows to serve Texas Lottery® players.
Once open, the claim center’s hours of operation will remain Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT. The phone number – 713-869-5451 – will also remain the same. Visitor parking will be available at the front of the building and on the top level of the adjacent parking garage.
Prize claims will continue to be processed on a first-come, first-served basis with the exception of certain prizes.
All Lotto Texas®, Powerball® and Mega Millions® grand or jackpot prizes regardless of the amount, all prizes paid out in annuity payments, and any prize greater than $5 million will continue to be processed at the Texas Lottery Commission headquarters’ location in Austin. Players with tickets for these prizes are encouraged to contact the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment for processing.
Prizes of $600 up to $2.5 million may be claimed at any Texas Lottery claim center. Prizes above $2.5 million, up to $5 million, may be claimed at Texas Lottery claim centers in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio.
Prizes of $599 or less may continue to be paid by any Texas Lottery retailer and all winning scratch and draw game ticket prizes of up to $5 million may continue to be claimed via mail. For detailed instructions on claiming a prize, visit the Texas Lottery App or texaslottery.com under Winners/Claim Your Prize.
|
About the Texas Lottery
Beginning with the first ticket sold in 1992, the Texas Lottery has generated more than $40 billion in revenue for the state and distributed more than $90 billion in prizes to lottery players. Since 1997, the Texas Lottery has contributed $34.32 billion to the Foundation School Fund, which supports public education in Texas. As authorized by the Texas Legislature, certain Texas Lottery revenues benefit state programs including the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance. Since the first veterans’ themed scratch ticket game was launched in 2009, the Texas Lottery has contributed more than $259 million for programs supporting Texas veterans.
The Texas Lottery provides several entertaining games for lottery players including Powerball®, Mega Millions®, Lotto Texas®, All or Nothing™, Texas Two Step®, Pick 3™, Daily 4™, Cash Five® and scratch ticket games. For more information visit us on Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube or at texaslottery.com. Must be 18 or older to purchase a ticket or enter a promotional second-chance drawing. PLAY RESPONSIBLY.