HOUSTON CLAIM CENTER RELOCATING; CLOSED JAN. 30-31

AUSTIN — The Texas Lottery’s Houston Claim Center, located at 1919 N. Loop W. (Suite 100), will be closed to the public on Thursday, Jan. 30 and Friday, Jan. 31, to allow for its move a few miles down the road to Northwest Crossing I, located at 13101 Northwest Freeway (Suite 150), in Houston.

The Houston Claim Center will reopen to the public at its new location, on the first floor of a three-story atrium office building, on Monday, Feb. 3 at 8 a.m. CT. The new location will feature a larger lobby with seven service windows to serve Texas Lottery® players.

Once open, the claim center’s hours of operation will remain Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT. The phone number – 713-869-5451 – will also remain the same. Visitor parking will be available at the front of the building and on the top level of the adjacent parking garage.

Prize claims will continue to be processed on a first-come, first-served basis with the exception of certain prizes.

All Lotto Texas®, Powerball® and Mega Millions® grand or jackpot prizes regardless of the amount, all prizes paid out in annuity payments, and any prize greater than $5 million will continue to be processed at the Texas Lottery Commission headquarters’ location in Austin. Players with tickets for these prizes are encouraged to contact the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment for processing.

Prizes of $600 up to $2.5 million may be claimed at any Texas Lottery claim center. Prizes above $2.5 million, up to $5 million, may be claimed at Texas Lottery claim centers in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio.

Prizes of $599 or less may continue to be paid by any Texas Lottery retailer and all winning scratch and draw game ticket prizes of up to $5 million may continue to be claimed via mail. For detailed instructions on claiming a prize, visit the Texas Lottery App or texaslottery.com under Winners/Claim Your Prize.