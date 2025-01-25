SBA Disaster News Release – Relief Still Available to Texas Private Nonprofits Hit by Spring Storms: Don’t Miss the Deadline to Apply for an SBA Disaster Loan!

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA ) is reminding private nonprofit (PNP) organizations in Texas of the Feb. 24, 2025 deadline to apply for low interest federal disaster loans to offset economic losses caused by severe storms, straight line winds, tornadoes and flooding that occurred April 26–June 5, 2024.

The disaster declaration covers the counties of Anderson, Austin, Bailey, Baylor, Bell, Blanco, Bosque, Bowie, Brown, Caldwell, Calhoun, Cass, Cherokee, Clay, Cochran, Coke, Coleman, Concho, Cooke, Coryell, Dallas, Delta, Eastland, Falls, Fannin, Freestone, Gonzales, Grimes, Hamilton, Hardin, Harris, Hays, Henderson, Hockley, Hopkins, Houston, Jasper, Kaufman, Lamar, Lampasas, Lee, Leon, Liberty, Limestone, Lynn, Madison, McCulloch, Milam, Mills, Montgomery, Morris, Nacogdoches, Navarro, Newton, Panola, Polk, Rains, Red River, Robertson, Rockwall, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, San Saba, Shelby, Smith, Sterling, Terrell, Titus, Trinity, Tyler, Van Zandt, Walker, Waller and Washington.

Under the declaration, SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL ) program is available to PNPs that provide non-critical services of a governmental nature and suffered financial losses directly related to the disaster. Examples of eligible non-critical PNPs include, but are not limited to, food kitchens, homeless shelters, museums, libraries, community centers, schools, and colleges.

EIDLs are available for working capital needs caused by the disaster and are available even if the PNP did not suffer any physical damage. The loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable, and other bills that could have been paid had the disaster not occurred.

“When disasters hit rural communities, access to working capital offers a lifeline to impacted small businesses and private nonprofits,” said Randle Logan, acting associate administrator for the SBA’s Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience. “SBA’s EIDL program is designed to help keep businesses operational during recovery, covering financial obligations and necessary expenses until normal operations resume.”

The loan amount can be up to $2 million with interest rates as low as 3.25%, with terms up to 30 years. Interest does not accrue, and payments are not due, until 12 months from the date of the first loan disbursement. The SBA sets loan amount terms based on each applicant’s financial condition.

For more information and to apply online visit SBA.gov/disaster . Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for information on SBA disaster assistance. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.