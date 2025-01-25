Preview Nights at Miller Career & Technology Center Showcase Career-ready CTE Offerings

KATY, TX [January 24, 2025] – Ahead of this year’s course selection period, Katy ISD’s innovative career and technical education (CTE) programs will be on display for interested students and families to learn more. Offered at Miller Career & Technology Center (MCTC), families are invited to attend either of two preview nights:

High School Preview Night – Monday, Jan. 27, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Junior High Preview Night – Monday, Feb. 24, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

“Preview nights have been well-attended because Miller offers something for nearly every student interest,” said Kelley Kirila, Principal of MCTC. “Our graduates leave high school more career-ready than their peers and prepared to pursue success in college, technical school or the workplace, thanks to the guidance of our experienced teachers and the advanced curriculum offered in our programs.”

The programs offered at MCTC include:

Architectural Design

Automotive Technology

Cisco Network Engineering

Clinical Rotations

Computer Technician

Construction Trades

Cosmetology

Culinary Arts

Cyber Security

Dental Assisting

Digital Audio

Education & Training

Emergency Medical Technician

Film

Law Enforcement

Legal Studies

Manufacturing Engineering

Pharmacy Tech

Practicum in STEM

Veterinary Medicine

MCTC offers advanced CTE courses to juniors and seniors in the district and hosts student-led enterprises that offer students with real-world experiences in teacher-supervised environments.

Visit the MCTC webpage to learn more about the center and the preview nights.